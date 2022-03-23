Video: North-east’s brightest young entrepreneurs go head-to-head in Young Enterprise showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Video: North-east’s brightest young entrepreneurs go head-to-head in Young Enterprise showdown

By Keith Findlay
March 23, 2022, 11:48 am Updated: March 23, 2022, 11:50 am
Winning 'managing director' Phoebe Strachan holds the silver trophy alongside her Bag of Hope teammates from Peterhead Academy.

A team from Peterhead Academy has emerged victorious from the Young Enterprise (YE) Grampian final.

The Blue Toon pupils, who named their business A Bag of Hope, worked with local charity Buchan Giving Tree to develop a bag of essentials for underprivileged families.

Eight teams in the final each pitched their enterprise to a panel of business leaders in front of an audience of more than 100 people at the Jurys Inn Aberdeen Airport hotel.

The Dragons’ Den-meets-The-Apprentice-style event was compered by Richard Cormack Corrigan, enterprise executive at Converge – Scotland’s largest company creation programme for the university sector.

We are constantly looking at ways in which we can ensure the programme is relevant to the way business works today and how we can light a fire within these young people to inspire them to become entrepreneurs.”

Ian Phillips, chairman, YE Grampian.

Pupils were judged on criteria including financial management, business acumen and marketing flair.

The final was the culmination of nine months of creating, setting up and running their small businesses.

The winning team now goes forward to represent Aberdeen city and shire at the YE Scotland national final in June.

YE Grampian chairman Ian Phillips said:  “The Young Enterprise Grampian programme has bounced back after two years under Covid restrictions and it’s tremendous to see.

“We are constantly looking at ways in which we can ensure the programme is relevant to the way business works today and how we can light a fire within these young people to inspire them to become entrepreneurs.

“The results have been really impressive and I hope the winning team will go on to be crowned Scottish winners as they have it in them to do so.”

The other secondary schools competing this year were Aberdeen Grammar, Albyn, Hazlehead, Mearns and St Margaret’s. Some schools had more than one finalist team.

Pupils showcased their products before facing questions from a judging panel comprised of Elizabeth Gammie, head of Aberdeen Business School at Robert Gordon University (RGU), Shonagh Douglas, course leader of BA business management at RGU, Chris West, managing director, Optimus Engineering, Florence Stanton from YE sponsor Shell, and King Omeihe, head of business management at Aberdeen University’s business school.

YE Scotland, which is a registered charity, runs the annual programme delivering business experience for budding young entrepreneurs in S5 and S6.

