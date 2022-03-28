Aberdeen-based TAC Healthcare reveals £35m-worth of contracts in the energy and construction sector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aberdeen-based TAC Healthcare reveals £35m-worth of contracts in the energy and construction sector

By Kelly Wilson
March 28, 2022, 5:00 pm
TAC Healthcare has announced a bumper haul of new contracts
TAC Healthcare Group has announced new contracts worth £35 million in the energy and construction sectors.

The Aberdeen-based business said many of the deals, tied up in the past two months, involved significant long-term extension clauses.

The new work includes supplying occupational health services to logistics group Asco, civil engineering and construction firm WM Donald, an unnamed oil and gas exploration and production company and several other energy sector businesses.

It comes on the back of the recent appointment of Ronan Jennings to the management team. He joined the firm as director of occupational health at the start of December.

Ronan Jennings, director of occupational health, TAC Healthcare Group.

Mr Jennings has more than 15 years’ experience in health services.

TAC, trading as Aberdeen Clinic, was launched in 1994 to provide a “patient-focused” service in the private sector.

The company provides a wide range of medical services, including fitness to work assessments, offshore medics and Covid testing.

Supporting clients in ‘new normal’

Last year the company announced a £2m investment to equip and refurbish its new occupational health centre on Wellheads Crescent, Dyce.

More than £500,000 has already been spent on the building to create a modern healthcare “hub”, where patients benefit from easy access to imaging, exercise testing, physiotherapy, laboratory services and specialist advice.

TAC Healthcare Group’s facility in Dyce, Aberdeen.

Mr Jennings said: “As predicted, we are seeing an increased demand for our occupational health services – which we can quickly respond to due to additional capacity and capabilities at our Dyce facility.

“The services we deliver are unique to every situation but, with a clinical ethos at the heart of our organisation, our focus is always on delivering the highest quality care.

“With the continued expansion of equipment, services and team, we will support clients, including the energy and construction sectors, as they move to the ‘new normal’ post-Covid.”

TAC acquired in deal worth £1.5m

English group C7 Health, led by Moray-born healthcare technology entrepreneur Phil Webb, acquired TAC in late 2019 in a £1.5m deal.

West Midlands-based C7 Health specialises in “transformational technology” for the healthcare sector.

The company is funded by Mercia Asset Management, alongside investments by the founder, Mr Webb, and private backers.

Its chairman is Shaun Chilton, chief executive of global pharmaceutical and services firm Clinigen.

C7 Health’s first acquisition, in November 2018, saw it snap up Diagnostic World for £2.4m.

