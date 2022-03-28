Aberdeen-based TAC Healthcare reveals £35m-worth of contracts in the energy and construction sector

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

TAC Healthcare Group has announced new contracts worth £35 million in the energy and construction sectors.

The Aberdeen-based business said many of the deals, tied up in the past two months, involved significant long-term extension clauses.

The new work includes supplying occupational health services to logistics group Asco, civil engineering and construction firm WM Donald, an unnamed oil and gas exploration and production company and several other energy sector businesses.

It comes on the back of the recent appointment of Ronan Jennings to the management team. He joined the firm as director of occupational health at the start of December.

Mr Jennings has more than 15 years’ experience in health services.

TAC, trading as Aberdeen Clinic, was launched in 1994 to provide a “patient-focused” service in the private sector.

The company provides a wide range of medical services, including fitness to work assessments, offshore medics and Covid testing.

Supporting clients in ‘new normal’

Last year the company announced a £2m investment to equip and refurbish its new occupational health centre on Wellheads Crescent, Dyce.

More than £500,000 has already been spent on the building to create a modern healthcare “hub”, where patients benefit from easy access to imaging, exercise testing, physiotherapy, laboratory services and specialist advice.

Mr Jennings said: “As predicted, we are seeing an increased demand for our occupational health services – which we can quickly respond to due to additional capacity and capabilities at our Dyce facility.

“The services we deliver are unique to every situation but, with a clinical ethos at the heart of our organisation, our focus is always on delivering the highest quality care.

“With the continued expansion of equipment, services and team, we will support clients, including the energy and construction sectors, as they move to the ‘new normal’ post-Covid.”

TAC acquired in deal worth £1.5m

English group C7 Health, led by Moray-born healthcare technology entrepreneur Phil Webb, acquired TAC in late 2019 in a £1.5m deal.

West Midlands-based C7 Health specialises in “transformational technology” for the healthcare sector.

The company is funded by Mercia Asset Management, alongside investments by the founder, Mr Webb, and private backers.

Its chairman is Shaun Chilton, chief executive of global pharmaceutical and services firm Clinigen.

C7 Health’s first acquisition, in November 2018, saw it snap up Diagnostic World for £2.4m.