New easyJet flights to Manchester and London Gatwick take off from Aberdeen

Budget airline easyJet got its revived service between Aberdeen and Manchester off the ground this morning.

The Luton-based carrier has also doubled the number of its flights between the Granite City and London Gatwick just a few years after controversially scrapping the key route.

The Aberdeen-Manchester service had been introduced early last summer but it was swiftly axed because of Scottish Government restrictions on travel to the English city.

It has been reintroduced on a seasonal basis, offering north-east travellers the chance to connect with flights to more than 200 destinations by 70-plus airlines from the UK’s third busiest airport.

Reconnecting people

The route is also expected to appeal to people in north-west England looking to explore “new” parts of the UK, as well as those wanting to reconnect with friends and family after the Covid lockdowns.

Having more flights to Gatwick will also create better connectivity between Aberdeen and a key aviation hub, with all its onward travel possibilities.

It also offers new options for the many people who travel between the two cities every weekday.

EasyJet’s first flight of the day to Gatwick took off just after 6am today, with a second scheduled for departure at 4.10pm.

Aberdeen International Airport operations director Mark Beveridge said today’s flights to Manchester and Gatwick were an important step towards restoring the north-east gateway to a level of business it enjoyed before the pandemic.

A full recovery to more than three million passengers a year may not come until 2025 but airport bosses hope to break through 2.1m this year, he said.

EasyJet’s confidence in Aberdeen helps to stop a drain of passengers to Edinburgh and Glasgow, while making the Granite City’s airport a viable option closer to home, he said.

And with easy road access, thanks to the AWPR, the hope is that many more people in the north-east will be inclined to choose their local airport.

Ali Gayward, UK Country Manager for easyJet, said the airline may look at other potential routes from Aberdeen if its services to Gatwick, Manchester and Luton prove popular and as more people throughout the UK look to travel now Covid restrictions have eased.