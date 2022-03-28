New easyJet flights to Manchester and London Gatwick take off from Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business Local Business

New easyJet flights to Manchester and London Gatwick take off from Aberdeen

By Keith Findlay
March 28, 2022, 11:52 am
EasyJet's flight from Aberdeen to Manchester takes off this morning
Budget airline easyJet got its revived service between Aberdeen and Manchester off the ground this morning.

The Luton-based carrier has also doubled the number of its flights between the Granite City and London Gatwick just a few years after controversially scrapping the key route.

The Aberdeen-Manchester service had been introduced early last summer but it was swiftly axed because of  Scottish Government restrictions on travel to the English city.

It has been reintroduced on a seasonal basis, offering north-east travellers the chance to connect with flights to more than 200 destinations by 70-plus airlines from the UK’s third busiest airport.

Reconnecting people

The route is also expected to appeal to people in north-west England looking to explore “new” parts of the UK, as well as those wanting to reconnect with friends and family after the Covid lockdowns.

Having more flights to Gatwick will also create better connectivity between Aberdeen and a key aviation hub, with all its onward travel possibilities.

It also offers new options for the many people who travel between the two cities every weekday.

EasyJet’s first flight of the day to Gatwick took off  just after 6am today, with a second scheduled for departure at 4.10pm.

Ali Gayward, UK country manager for easyJet, and Mark Beveridge, operations director, Aberdeen International Airport.

Aberdeen International Airport operations director Mark Beveridge said today’s flights to Manchester and Gatwick were an important step towards restoring the north-east gateway to a level of business it enjoyed before the pandemic.

A full recovery to more than three million passengers a year may not come until 2025 but airport bosses hope to break through 2.1m this year, he said.

EasyJet’s confidence in Aberdeen helps to  stop a drain of passengers to Edinburgh and Glasgow, while making the Granite City’s airport a viable option closer to home, he said.

And with easy road access, thanks to the AWPR, the hope is that many more people in the north-east will be inclined to choose their local airport.

Ali Gayward, UK Country Manager for easyJet, said the airline may look at other potential routes from Aberdeen if its services to Gatwick, Manchester and Luton prove popular and as more people throughout the UK look to travel now Covid restrictions have eased.

