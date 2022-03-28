JJS to add 19 Forres timber jobs in £2.79m project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
JJS to add 19 Forres timber jobs in £2.79m project

By Simon Warburton
March 28, 2022, 5:00 pm
Major cash boost will deliver JJS job creation.
Timber processing firm James Jones & Sons (JJS) is to create up to 19 new posts in Forres, following a £279,000 Green Jobs Fund cash injection from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

The HIE backing forms 10% of a total £2.79 million project, which will trigger the new employment and increase company turnover by around £2.79m during the next three years.

Just transition, employment and fair work minister Richard Lochhead, revealed the funding during a visit to family-owned JJS, which plans to develop a new timber manufacturing and processing facility in Moray.

JJS joint managing director David Leslie said “This support has not only enabled the development of a difficult area of ground adjacent to the current site, but has assisted with further investment that will significantly expand the production of JJ I-Joists at Forres, offer more job opportunities in the locality and see a further expansion of export opportunities beyond Europe.

Logs at James Jones & Sons.

“The company is planning a very significant further investment at its Mosstodloch sawmill over the next five years, which will further increase employment in Moray, develop wood as a product in Scotland and assist in the drive to net-zero.”

Many JJS staff have 40-years’ service

Any new staff joining as a result of the new recruitment drive will find themselves among several colleagues who have been with the firm for decades.

“We have high retention rates as many of our employees have been with us for 40 years,” a JJS spokeswoman told The Press and Journal.

She added: “We have celebrated three employees in the past three months who have had 40 years;  it is a good company culture. On average, we celebrate that three or four times a year.”

Big employer in Moray

JJS says it is the UK’s second largest timber processing company. Two of its 27 UK plants are in Moray – Forres and Mostodloch – and employ 170 people between them.

The company provides a range of sawn timber products,  and works in areas such as digital scanning technology and timber treatment.

The Forres site is said to be the UK’s largest manufacturing facility for engineered “I-joists” used in construction.

Two of JJS’ 27 UK plants are in Moray.

JJS is building a new facility to the rear of its existing premises in the town.

This will house upgraded processing, engineering and research and development capacity, as well as a new stock yard.

Insulated roof and wall panels are among products that will be produced there in response to increased demand from UK housebuilders developing more new low-carbon homes.

£100m Green Jobs Fund

The Green Jobs Fund was launched by the Scottish Government in 2020.

Mr Lochhead said: “The £100m Green Jobs Fund is supporting businesses in Scotland to create and maintain jobs that support low-carbon products and services, and contribute to meeting the Scottish Government’s net-zero ambitions.

“Investing in machinery, equipment and research and development will ensure the creation and growth of new green job opportunities in sectors like the sustainable timber industry.

Richard Lochhead, minister for just transition, employment and fair work.

“In addition to the new green jobs James Jones & Sons are creating, timber innovations like this help reduce carbon emissions and help move Scotland towards a net-zero future.”

All JJS UK timber processing sites, its engineered wood products plant and pallet manufacture, inspection and repair facilities have received what the company terms “substantial” investment for some years.

“James Jones & Sons is an important local employer in Forres and contributor to the region’s economy,” added HIE Moray team senior development manager Steve Richards.

“The company is embarking on the next phase of business growth, but this project is about so much more than that.

“It’s about innovation, use of new technology and reducing carbon emissions as we move towards a net-zero economy.

“Crucially, it’s also about creating many more good quality well-paid manufacturing jobs in Moray.”

