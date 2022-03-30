String of senior hires at north and north-east businesses

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North and north-east firms have upped the pace of recruitment with a string of new hires at senior management level.

They include Andy Healey, who has joined Inverness-based foreign language teaching accreditation body TEFL Org, as managing director.

Mr Healey was previously MD at Immediate Media Company – home of Radio Times, Good Food and BBC magazines – where he headed up global areas of group business such as history and sport, as well as digital and podcast divisions covering 40 brands.

He replaces co-founder Jennifer MacKenzie in the MD’s role at TEFL a year on from it becoming an employee-owned firm.

Mr Healey said: “This is an incredibly exciting opportunity to join a business which has seen phenomenal digital growth over the last 18 months.”

TEFL Org was co-founded by Ms Mackenzie and Joe Hallwood – both English as a foreign language teachers – in a back garden shed during the global financial crash.

Ms Mackenzie said: “Andy comes with a tremendous amount of experience and knowledge in managing teams and growing the reputation of some of the country’s biggest brands.

“We have every confidence he will help The TEFL Org reach new audiences and bring fresh, vibrant ideas to the business and the way we operate.”

TEFL Org, with 18 staff and about 30 tutors, provides a range of online and classroom-based courses.

New finance chief for SEM

Meanwhile, environmental technology services firm SEM, of Aberdeen, has appointed Adrian Morley as chief financial officer as it pursues “significant global growth”.

SEM said Mr Morley would play a key role in making sure it has the right level of financial support and strategic input to execute its “ambitious growth strategy”.

The new CFO boasts more than 25 years’ experience as a chartered accountant, having worked in senior financial positions ranging from technology start-ups to listed global brands within the technology, waste and environmental management sectors.

He has worked for companies including Biffa, QinetiQ, Shanks Waste Management, GEC and Siemens in locations across Europe, the Middle East and China.

As head of finance for Biffa Waste Services, he is said it has played a “critical role” in raising annual earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation from £16 million to £125m.

SEM chief operating officer Grant Leslie said: “His experience and expertise in driving the financial strategy of multinational technology and waste management businesses will stand us in excellent stead as we secure debt and equity financing to expand our global footprint.”

Mr Morley said: “SEM has both great technology and dynamic people supporting this energetic growing business, which has sustainability and the circular economy at its core.”

Meanwhile, The Financial Planning Group (FPG) has bolstered its senior team with the promotion of two directors, Rhian Morgan and Kevin Mackenzie.

Both Aberdeen-based, the pair have been with Acumen Financial Planning, which is part of FPG, for 17 and 14 years respectively.

Ms Morgan joined Acumen as a graduate in 2005 and is one of the company’s most experienced senior financial planners, specialising in family wealth planning.

Mr Mackenzie joined Acumen as a financial planner in 2008 and is said to have “a wealth of experience in pensions and retirement planning”.

Now a “senior”, he specialises in pension transfers, as well as family wealth planning.

FPG managing director Sandy Robertson said: “They know the Acumen business inside out, and with many combined years of experience in our business and many years in front of them, it is exciting to think what the future of the group may hold.”