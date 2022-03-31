Aberdeen architecture firm builds on roadmap for net-zero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aberdeen architecture firm builds on roadmap for net-zero

By Keith Findlay
March 31, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 31, 2022, 11:49 am
David Halliday, of Halliday Fraser and Munro.
Halliday Fraser Munro (HFM), the Aberdeen-based architectural design and planning firm, says all seven of its UK offices and every project it undertakes could be carbon neutral by 2026.

And the company has hired a sustainability specialist as part of its drive towards net-zero.

Chris Antoniou was recruited from Glasgow-based niche environmental design specialist John Gilbert Architects.

He is an expert on building designs which meet the international energy performance standard known as Passivhaus.

Office buildings of the future need to be more environmentally friendly.

HFM managing director David Halliday said: “Our clients are facing change and challenges on a scale they have never previously imagined.

“This will bring challenges across residential, commercial and public sector projects.

“We are talking about ambitious changes in planning, in building regulations, in operational practices, in supply chain pressures  – and, of course, in securing funding for major projects as investors demand higher environmental standards.

“In the midst of all this, our clients still have to deliver commercially viable projects.”

Mr Halliday added: “Construction needs to adapt quickly – indeed tomorrow’s buildings are already on the drawing board.

“We are determined to give our clients the best possible commercially focused advice and support that will enable them to deliver their projects in line with these very significant environmental targets.

“Chris is such a welcome addition to the team. As well as being an accredited Passivhaus practitioner, he is extremely knowledgeable when it comes to sustainable materials and techniques used in construction.”

Offices in Scotland, England and Northern Ireland

HFM was founded in 1993 and now employs 65 people across offices in Aberdeen, Belfast, Dundee, Edinburgh Glasgow, Leeds and London.

The firm works across a broad range of commercial, residential and education projects within the private and public sectors.

New business worth more than £160 million has been secured during the past year alone.

Mr Antoniou is expected to help bring “a relentless commercial focus to make sustainability changes a reality on a far bigger scale”.

HFM’s past projects include the award-winning Marischal Square mixed-use development in the heart of Aberdeen.

In late 2021 the firm launched Replanet, its roadmap to becoming a “leading voice” in reducing the building and construction industry’s impact on global carbon emissions.

Milestones already reached include signing up to the Riba (Royal Institute of British Architects) 2030 Climate Challenge – a series of environmental targets for the sector.

HFM is also among firms that are fully accredited as certified Passivhaus designers.

In addition, the practice has introduced a carbon calculator for all projects, rolled out hybrid working and green travel policies, and invested in low emission company cars.

Mr Antoniou said HFM’s Replanet initiative was “the final element” that convinced him to join the business.

He added: “HFM has a tangible plan, with clearly defined targets that will see it become a leading voice in sustainable architecture.

“I feel passionately about the responsibilities architects have that go far beyond structure and aesthetics.

“Sustainability, health, wellbeing and tackling the climate emergency is a major part of the responsibilities bestowed upon us.”

