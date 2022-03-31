James Barrack collects prestigious gong at Scottish Property Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
James Barrack collects prestigious gong at Scottish Property Awards

By Keith Findlay
March 31, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 31, 2022, 11:49 am
James Barrack, right, with his business leadership award. Also in the picture is comedian, presenter and awards host Des Clarke.

North-east entrepreneur James Barrack said last night he was “truly touched and hugely honoured” after being presented with a business leadership gong at the Scottish Property Awards.

The co-founder and chairman of Aberdeen-based Knight Property Group received his accolade in front of about 700 fellow industry professionals at a ceremony in Glasgow.

Mr Barrack, 54, said: “I would never have thought 35 years ago when my father and I started Knight Property Group that one day I would actually be standing here having just been presented with this award.

‘Ups and downs, good days and bad days’

“There are always lots of ups and downs, good days and bad days in our industry, and its certainly not all plain sailing – otherwise everyone would be doing it.

“And we do need to take calculated risks… and that’s why it’s important to surround yourselves with the right team. I’ve definitely done that.”

Mr Barrack – winner of the 2013 Grampian industrialist of the year title – started his career in the family haulage business, where he carried out duties ranging from sweeping yards and slinging pipes to handling administration in the transport and accounts offices.

He and his father, Hamish, launched property developer Knight in 1987.

The business has grown substantially since then, both through acquisitions and geographical expansion to other parts of Scotland.

In 2009 Knight’s chairman founded his own charitable trust and he and the company have since donated more than £1.5 million to about 200 registered charities Scotland-wide.

Property sector’s cream of the crop

The ninth annual Scottish Property Awards celebrated finalists and winners in 15 categories showcasing the best in property development across the country, including commercial and public projects, deals and teams.

Last night’s celebration was the first live event for the awards in more than two years.

A judging panel of 20 industry experts assessed and scored entries featuring office developments, hospitals, schools, health and community centres, universities, hotels and regeneration sites.

