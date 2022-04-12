Caithness distillery gets go-ahead for temporary tourism complex

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Caithness distillery gets go-ahead for temporary tourism complex

By Iain Grant
April 12, 2022, 5:03 pm
To go with story by Stan Arnaud. experts give their tips on launching a distillery Picture shows; Claire and Martin Murray, co-founders of Dunnet Bay Distillery. unknown. Supplied by Peter Ranscombe Date; Unknown; 50a82f03-daf6-44e2-bb74-2e62713ee33d
The owners of an award-winning north Highland distillery have been given the green light to create a new visitor hub.

The temporary visitor centre, cafe and shop in the grounds of a one-time grain mill in Castletown is designed to serve as a stopgap while Martin and Claire Murray prepare for the wholesale redevelopment of the site.

The couple, who run the nearby Dunnet Bay Distillery, last year bought the 200-year-old building off the A836.

Martin and Claire Murray plan to invest £4m to redevelop Castletown Mill nearby their distillery in Caithness.

They intend to convert it into a distillery, bottling plant and three warehouses in a scheme costing up to £4 million.

The Murrays launched their business in 2014 and have since built up an international order book for their craft gin and vodka.

The B-listed three-storey building and the 1.6 hectares of adjoining land, overlooking Dunnet Bay is being earmarked to expand production and create 12 new jobs.

While they work up the scheme, the couple are going ahead with the stopgap complex which is to be housed in three modular shipping containers.

The nearby Dunnet Bay Distillery makes Rock Rose gin.

The couple are meanwhile keen to get feedback from the public on their plans to revitalise the mill.

They are to invite people to contribute their own memories and experiences of the building as part of an oral history project.

They would be interested to receive, on loan, photos, drawings, plans and film footage, which will be used to develop text panels and display cases for the future permanent visitor centre.

