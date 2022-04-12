Caithness distillery gets go-ahead for temporary tourism complex

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The owners of an award-winning north Highland distillery have been given the green light to create a new visitor hub.

The temporary visitor centre, cafe and shop in the grounds of a one-time grain mill in Castletown is designed to serve as a stopgap while Martin and Claire Murray prepare for the wholesale redevelopment of the site.

The couple, who run the nearby Dunnet Bay Distillery, last year bought the 200-year-old building off the A836.

They intend to convert it into a distillery, bottling plant and three warehouses in a scheme costing up to £4 million.

The Murrays launched their business in 2014 and have since built up an international order book for their craft gin and vodka.

The B-listed three-storey building and the 1.6 hectares of adjoining land, overlooking Dunnet Bay is being earmarked to expand production and create 12 new jobs.

While they work up the scheme, the couple are going ahead with the stopgap complex which is to be housed in three modular shipping containers.

The couple are meanwhile keen to get feedback from the public on their plans to revitalise the mill.

They are to invite people to contribute their own memories and experiences of the building as part of an oral history project.

They would be interested to receive, on loan, photos, drawings, plans and film footage, which will be used to develop text panels and display cases for the future permanent visitor centre.