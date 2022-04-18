Hebridean businesswoman says gift cards can power up islands’ economy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Lewis business owner who has seen lots of redemptions for a new gift card has praised the idea for its potential to boost economic recovery in the Outer Hebrides.

Megan Macdonald, owner of Sandwick Bay Candles, in Stornoway, joined the new Na h-Eileanan an Iar gift card programme in 2021.

More than 30 businesses are part of the scheme, which is run by Western Isles Council (WIC) as part of a Scotland-wide drive to boost traditional retailing.

There are now 32 regional Scotland Loves Local gift cards in an initiative being rolled out by the Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP) and funded by the Scottish Government.

‘Easy and fun way’ to shop local

Ms Macdonald said: “We were keen to join the Na h-Eileanan an Iar gift card to encourage people to come into our shop.

“Now things are getting back to normality, the message we, and most small business owners, want to give is ‘don’t forget about us’.

“The Na h-Eileanan an Iar gift card is an easy and fun way to support your high street with lots to offer in every shop, and it will also be ideal for tourists coming to the island.”

Business boost

She added: “I often say to people that when you buy a candle from Sandwick Bay, it’s not just a candle, it’s supporting a team of eight people who, in turn, buy from other island businesses.

“That whole cycle is vital for us as an island. Online shopping is easy, but nothing beats the experience you get when you shop in person.

“We’ve had 20-30 people in the shop spending their Na h-Eileanan an Iar Gift Card already this year, including lots of NHS staff who have been using the gift cards to get themselves a little treat.

“What we’re finding is that when people have the Na h-Eileanan an Iar Gift Card they’ll put a bit more to it and treat themselves to something else.

“It’s a great conversation starter too – about supporting local and who gave them the card.”

Ms Macdonald, who is originally from New Zealand, continued: “I think it’s a great scheme, bringing lots of local businesses together and making it simple to shop local. Working together, we are stronger.”

STP chief officer Phil Prentice said: “It’s fantastic to see businesses getting behind the Na h-Eileanan an Iar gift card and starting to see the benefits too, of increased footfall and increased sales.

“The more businesses sign up, and the more we all use our local gift cards as gifts, rewards and more, the stronger its power for the economy.”

It keeps money here in the Outer Hebrides, and that’s a good thing for everyone.”

WIC head of economic development and planning Joe Macphee said: “Every gift card that comes through the door is money in the till that will then be used to pay wages, to buy supplies. It keeps money here in the Outer Hebrides, and that’s a good thing for everyone.”

The gift cards work the through the Mastercard network, and can be accepted like any other card payment.

Perth-based financial technology firm Miconex provides the “fintech” involved.

Miconex managing director Colin Munro said: “People typically spend 65% more on top of the value of the gift card they receive, and this is exactly what we’re seeing in Stornoway.

“Joining the Na h-Eileanan an Iar gift card is quick and simple, and the potential benefits for local businesses and the regional economy, are huge.”

Businesses can register to accept the card at https://lovelocal.scot/giftcard/

The cards are available to buy online, from £5, with delivery direct to the recipient. For more information visit https://scotlandgiftslocal.com/