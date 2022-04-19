North businesswoman taking her data protection expertise from Glenshiel to Glasgow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business Local Business

North businesswoman taking her data protection expertise from Glenshiel to Glasgow

By Keith Findlay
April 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 19, 2022, 9:42 am
Liz Taylor, Tkm Consulting.
Liz Taylor, Tkm Consulting.

A West Highlands data protection expert is to speak at a major information and records management conference in Glasgow next month.

The event will focus on how the sector is helping businesses to bounce back from the pandemic.

Liz Taylor, owner of Tkm Consulting, based at Glenshiel, will address more than 350 practitioners, compliance managers, senior executives and others, from a range of organisations across all industry sectors in the UK and beyond.

There is now a need more than ever to be able to articulate what we are delivering.”

Liz Taylor, Tkm Consulting.

The annual IRMS (Information and Records Management Society) Conference, is billed as the premier event in the UK information management calendar.

It is expected to provide valuable insight into how information and records management professionals have a vital role in helping organisations to embrace new technologies and working practices.

Ms Taylor has worked in both information governance and training delivery for the past 20 years.

She runs a wide range of specialist training courses online and is also currently completing a doctorate with University College London.

Her conference speech will stress the importance of delivering and recognising success across the data management sector.

‘Unprecedented’ change

She said: “With an unprecedented amount of change impacting on the way in which we have had to deliver our roles over the past two years, there is now a need more than ever to be able to articulate what we are delivering, with a focus on beneficially practice-based measures rather than ticking boxes.

“Using data protection and the role of the DPO (data protection officer) as an example, we will walk through options for helping to ensure our working environment as well as the highly dynamic internal and external influences are accurately reflected in any KPIs (key performance indicators), and explore what success and effectiveness look like within any given context.

Scottish Government agency admits email bungle – personal details unintentionally leaked

Call for council flats ban on video doorbells amid privacy concerns

“The presentation will conclude by looking at the need to continuously improve, evolve and adapt, and the implications this has on developing our competencies.”

IRMS has its biggest programme yet for the 2022 conference, with more than 40 keynote presentations, seminars, workshops and panel debates.

‘Softer’ skills in the spotlight

Conference director Joe Chapman said: “This year the IRMS Conference will, as always, focus on instilling best practice and applying the right technology in the best way, as well as how we all navigate the regulatory landscape.

“However, we are also focusing on ‘softer’ skills and techniques that we can all employ to support ourselves and our colleagues.”

Representatives from the Scottish Government, Public Health Scotland and the Cabinet Office will also feature among the keynote speakers at this year’s conference, as will key figures in the development of products and services at technology giant Microsoft.

The event takes place at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Glasgow, from May 15-17.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]