North businesswoman taking her data protection expertise from Glenshiel to Glasgow

A West Highlands data protection expert is to speak at a major information and records management conference in Glasgow next month.

The event will focus on how the sector is helping businesses to bounce back from the pandemic.

Liz Taylor, owner of Tkm Consulting, based at Glenshiel, will address more than 350 practitioners, compliance managers, senior executives and others, from a range of organisations across all industry sectors in the UK and beyond.

There is now a need more than ever to be able to articulate what we are delivering.” Liz Taylor, Tkm Consulting.

The annual IRMS (Information and Records Management Society) Conference, is billed as the premier event in the UK information management calendar.

It is expected to provide valuable insight into how information and records management professionals have a vital role in helping organisations to embrace new technologies and working practices.

Ms Taylor has worked in both information governance and training delivery for the past 20 years.

She runs a wide range of specialist training courses online and is also currently completing a doctorate with University College London.

Her conference speech will stress the importance of delivering and recognising success across the data management sector.

‘Unprecedented’ change

She said: “With an unprecedented amount of change impacting on the way in which we have had to deliver our roles over the past two years, there is now a need more than ever to be able to articulate what we are delivering, with a focus on beneficially practice-based measures rather than ticking boxes.

“Using data protection and the role of the DPO (data protection officer) as an example, we will walk through options for helping to ensure our working environment as well as the highly dynamic internal and external influences are accurately reflected in any KPIs (key performance indicators), and explore what success and effectiveness look like within any given context.

“The presentation will conclude by looking at the need to continuously improve, evolve and adapt, and the implications this has on developing our competencies.”

IRMS has its biggest programme yet for the 2022 conference, with more than 40 keynote presentations, seminars, workshops and panel debates.

‘Softer’ skills in the spotlight

Conference director Joe Chapman said: “This year the IRMS Conference will, as always, focus on instilling best practice and applying the right technology in the best way, as well as how we all navigate the regulatory landscape.

“However, we are also focusing on ‘softer’ skills and techniques that we can all employ to support ourselves and our colleagues.”

Representatives from the Scottish Government, Public Health Scotland and the Cabinet Office will also feature among the keynote speakers at this year’s conference, as will key figures in the development of products and services at technology giant Microsoft.

The event takes place at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Glasgow, from May 15-17.