Commercial property: New Waterloo Quay HQ for Aberdeen firm STC Insiso

Business performance and technology specialist STC Insiso has moved into new headquarters in its home city of Aberdeen.

The firm, which employs nearly 30 people, is now operating from new offices on Waterloo Quay after upping sticks from a site nearby.

The relocation means it had doubled its office footprint, allowing it extra room for further growth after “significant” progress during the past year.

We are delighted to be expanding both our physical premises and business, providing us the space for us to continue our growth plans for this year and beyond.” Mark Rushton, chief executive, STC Insiso.

It coincides with the firm also launching a new on-site training facility, in partnership with Waterloo Quay Properties.

The training accommodation features a large delivery room, three breakout areas and an audio-visual suite.

STC Insiso was created last year through the merger of STC Global, which was already helping client firms improve their performance, and software development services firm Insiso.

The enlarged company provides business performance improvements through the smart integration of process design, health and safety solutions, training and innovative software.

Activities span software development, project management, health & safety and a variety of other business performance improvement services.

Comet focus

The new training centre has a particular focus on STC Insiso’s Comet incident investigation, prevention and root cause analysis system.

It is also part of a growth strategy for the group’s newly restructured “people” development function.

STC Insiso said its larger, open-plan offices paved the way for additional technical development recruitment to help it with core product growth and the delivery of new and larger contracts.

Growing team

Business growth has already created new jobs at the firm, including a marketing manager and two sales and marketing co-ordinators who joined this month, bringing the headcount up to 28.

Chief executive Mark Rushton said: “We are delighted to be expanding both our physical premises and business, providing us the space for us to continue our growth plans for this year and beyond.

“The training facility provides a fantastic opportunity for delivering a suite of business performance training in an optimum environment.

“It enables our specialist team to handle all aspects of clients training from an admin, logistics, delivery, and certification perspective.

“It’s also an exciting time for the business as we welcome three new members to the team as we continue to strengthen our offering.”

Waterloo Quay Properties operations director Freya Winter said: “It’s exciting for us to be teaming up with STC Insiso to create a new training facility, which is already proving attractive to the businesses based here and to a range of third party clients.

“We have ambitious growth plans for the partnership, and are delighted to see confidence returning to face-to-face courses and workshops.”