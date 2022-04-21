Commercial property: New Waterloo Quay HQ for Aberdeen firm STC Insiso

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Commercial property: New Waterloo Quay HQ for Aberdeen firm STC Insiso

By Keith Findlay
April 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 21, 2022, 11:58 am
STC Insiso people change manager Craig Smith and Waterloo Quay Properties operations director Freya Winter.
Business performance and technology specialist STC Insiso has moved into new headquarters in its home city of Aberdeen.

The firm, which employs nearly 30 people, is now operating from new offices on Waterloo Quay after upping sticks from a site nearby.

The relocation means it had doubled its office footprint, allowing it extra room for further growth after “significant” progress during the past year.

It coincides with the firm also launching a new on-site training facility, in partnership with Waterloo Quay Properties.

The training accommodation features a large delivery room, three breakout areas and an audio-visual suite.

STC Insiso was created last year through the merger of STC Global, which was already helping client firms improve their performance, and software development services firm Insiso.

The enlarged company provides business performance improvements through the smart integration of process design, health and safety solutions, training and innovative software.

Activities span software development, project management, health & safety and a variety of other business performance improvement services.

Comet focus

The new training centre has a particular focus on STC Insiso’s Comet incident investigation, prevention and root cause analysis system.

It is also part of a growth strategy for the group’s newly restructured “people” development function.

STC Insiso said its larger, open-plan offices paved the way for additional technical development recruitment to help it with core product growth and the delivery of new and larger contracts.

Growing team

Business growth has already created new jobs at the firm, including a marketing manager and two sales and marketing co-ordinators who joined this month, bringing the headcount up to 28.

Chief executive Mark Rushton said: “We are delighted to be expanding both our physical premises and business, providing us the space for us to continue our growth plans for this year and beyond.

“The training facility provides a fantastic opportunity for delivering a suite of business performance training in an optimum environment.

“It enables our specialist team to handle all aspects of clients training from an admin, logistics, delivery, and certification perspective.

“It’s also an exciting time for the business as we welcome three new members to the team as we continue to strengthen our offering.”

Waterloo Quay Properties operations director Freya Winter said: “It’s exciting for us to be teaming up with STC Insiso to create a new training facility, which is already proving attractive to the businesses based here and to a range of third party clients.

“We have ambitious growth plans for the partnership, and are delighted to see confidence returning to face-to-face courses and workshops.”

