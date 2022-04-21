Commercial property: Aberdeen Innovation Park the ‘perfect’ base for Orthogonal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Engineering company Orthogonal has relocated to Moorfield Group’s Aberdeen Innovation Park in Bridge of Don.

The company said its relocation was part of business expansion plans.

Orthogonal has agreed a five-year lease at Unit 7A of Crombie Lodge.

Crombie Lodge is an outstanding location for us and this move marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the development of our business.” John Niven, founder, Orthogonal.

The firm, founded in 2020 by operations director John Niven, provides industrial 3D computer-aided design printing services and solutions.

Its customers are in the engineering, electronics, architectural, aerospace and automotive sectors, as well as the oil and gas industry.

The company also develops bespoke prototypes or custom models and is planning to scale operations to enable production of a wide range of engineering polymers.

Gap in the market

Mr Niven said: “Having operated in the oil and gas sector for many years, I saw a gap in the market for 3D printing services and decided to set-up the business.

“Launching at the onset of the pandemic was certainly a challenge, but we have weathered the storm and been steadily building a strong customer base.

“With an increase in demand for our services, we decided to look for suitable premises.”

‘Outstanding location’

He added: “Crombie Lodge is an outstanding location for us and this move marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the development of our business.

“It offers great facilities, is modern and innovative, as well as being set in a beautiful green environment.”

Mr Niven also highlighted “expansion options” and easy access to markets at the new premises, adding: “It is the perfect base for our business to develop and thrive.”

Hugh Canham, head of asset management at Moorfield, said: “Crombie Lodge is a well-located, high-quality base for Orthogonal which will give the business the flexibility it needs to scale at pace.”

Moorfield also owns and operates Aberdeen Energy Park.

Mr Canham said: “With the easing of work-from-home restrictions and more businesses returning to the workplace, recent months have seen an uptake in letting activity across both parks.

“We expect to see the positive momentum continue, particularly as companies adopt hybrid working arrangements and examine their office space requirements.”