Commercial property: Aberdeen Innovation Park the ‘perfect’ base for Orthogonal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Business Local Business

Commercial property: Aberdeen Innovation Park the ‘perfect’ base for Orthogonal

By Keith Findlay
April 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 21, 2022, 10:23 am
Picture shows; John Niven, director of operations, Orthogonal, Aberdeen.
Orthogonal operations director John Niven.

Engineering company Orthogonal has relocated to Moorfield Group’s Aberdeen Innovation Park in Bridge of Don.

The company said its relocation was part of business expansion plans.

Orthogonal has agreed a five-year lease at Unit 7A of Crombie Lodge.

Crombie Lodge is an outstanding location for us and this move marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the development of our business.”

John Niven, founder, Orthogonal.

The firm, founded in 2020 by operations director John Niven, provides industrial 3D computer-aided design printing services and solutions.

Its customers are in the engineering, electronics, architectural, aerospace and automotive sectors, as well as the oil and gas industry.

The company also develops bespoke prototypes or custom models and is planning to scale operations to enable production of a wide range of engineering polymers.

Gap in the market

Mr Niven said: “Having operated in the oil and gas sector for many years, I saw a gap in the market for 3D printing services and decided to set-up the business.

“Launching at the onset of the pandemic was certainly a challenge, but we have weathered the storm and been steadily building a strong customer base.

“With an increase in demand for our services, we decided to look for suitable premises.”

‘Outstanding location’

He added: “Crombie Lodge is an outstanding location for us and this move marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the development of our business.

“It offers great facilities, is modern and innovative, as well as being set in a beautiful green environment.”

Mr Niven also highlighted “expansion options” and easy access to markets at the new premises, adding: “It is the perfect base for our business to develop and thrive.”

Hugh Canham, head of asset management at Moorfield, said: “Crombie Lodge is a well-located, high-quality base for Orthogonal which will give the business the flexibility it needs to scale at pace.”

Crombie Lodge, Aberdeen Innovation Park.

Moorfield also owns and operates Aberdeen Energy Park.

Mr Canham said: “With the easing of work-from-home restrictions and more businesses returning to the workplace, recent months have seen an uptake in letting activity across both parks.

“We expect to see the positive momentum continue, particularly as companies adopt hybrid working arrangements and examine their office space requirements.”

More on commercial property

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]