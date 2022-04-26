All systems go for the return of Scottish Skipper Expo

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

About 180 exhibitors from 18 countries are lined up for the Scottish Skipper Expo fishing industry showcase in May.

The normally annual event was last held in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic, in the old Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC).

It makes its return at P&J Live on May 13 and 14, offering exhibitors and their trade visitors an impressive new location in which to network and discuss potential business.

P&J Live offers extra space, more modern facilities and an overall better visitor experience, compared to the previous venue.

The biggest event of its kind in the UK, Scottish Skipper Expo is an ideal opportunity for skippers, vessel owners, processors and many others to see the latest technology and meet suppliers.

This year’s show is again sponsored by the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation and will be officially opened by Fisheries Secretary Mairi Gougeon.

Among the attractions will be a boat display, courtesy of Shetland-based welding, fabrication and engineering firm Poleson Marine, as well as exhibiting stands covering virtually every equipment and support service available to the fishing industry today.

Event organiser Mara Media said the expo would also feature many first-time exhibitors.

Sharon Boyle, commercial fishing manage, Mara Media, said: “It is wonderful to see such strong exhibitor interest in the expo, which will ensure this will be a fabulous show for everyone.

“After a challenging couple of years it is important the UK and wider international industry has a meeting place where productive business can be achieved in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere.”

This will be the 10th anniversary of the expo, which is now firmly established as one of Europe’s most important fishing industry events.

Doors will open at 10am on both days, with the show running to 6pm on the Friday and 4pm on the Sunday.

Entry is free and to beat the queues visitors can pre-register beforehand by visiting https://theskipper.ie/scottish-skipper-expo

Those who register online before May 5 will be in with a chance of winning a waterproof “skipper” jacket.

Social time

An invitation only networking reception, featuring live music and food, will take place at the Douglas Hotel, Aberdeen, at the end of the first day.

Fresh seafood will be supplied by J Smith Fish Merchants and GJ Jack Seafoods, and prepared by the hotel’s catering team.