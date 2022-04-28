Mackintosh family to launch oat milk brand in north-east following acquisition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Mackintosh family to launch oat milk brand in north-east following acquisition

By Erikka Askeland
April 28, 2022, 12:01 am
Celebrating new launch of Mackintosh Oats: Left to right: Alex Baldwin, George Mackintosh, Gregor Mackintosh, and Callum McCadden
Celebrating new launch of Mackintosh Oats: Left to right: Alex Baldwin, George Mackintosh, Gregor Mackintosh, and Callum McCadden

A north east family known for its “field to table” business has unveiled ambitious plans to launch a new oat milk brand.

The Mackintosh family, which produces Mackintosh of Glendaveny extra virgin cold-pressed rape seed oil, said it will invest a seven figure sum in the development of the first phase of the new line of plant-based milk.

Inverness-born technology entrepreneur George Mackintosh, 64, and his Aberdeenshire-based nephew Gregor Mackintosh, 34, founder of the oil business, have joined forces to develop Mackintosh Oats with the aim of creating a vegan milk product “packed full of provenance”.

Gregor Mackintosh, 34, is chief executive of Mackintosh Oats which will be based at the family farm where Mackintosh of Glendaveny extra virgin cold-pressed rape seed oil is produced. Photo Grant Anderson 

As part of the plan, the duo have acquired Untitled Oats, an Edinburgh-based firm established in 2020 by Imperial College London chemical engineering graduate Alex Baldwin and University of Edinburgh sustainable development graduate Callum McCadden.

The production of Mackintosh Oats milk will be moved to the family farm at Mains of Buthlaw, near Peterhead, where the oil is produced and where the family has farmed for three generations.

Scottish provenance

The company expects to be up and running with “major distribution deals and supply partnerships” in the second half of 2022.

Gregor, who is chief executive of the new business, said the production of oat milk made sense for the Mackintosh of Glendaveny oil brand as well as the family farm which produces arable crops such as rapeseed and oats.

The company will also look to bolster its “made in Scotland” brand by sourcing its ingredients from Scottish growers as production ramps up.

He said: “Oat milk is made from oats, water and rape seed oil.

“Who can question we have lots of good Scottish water, the family farm has a history of growing oats, and I’ve been producing cold pressed rape seed oil for 12 years, widely known for its leading health benefits.

“Our product will be packed full of provenance.”

Uncle George Mackintosh, who is chairman of Mackintosh Oats, founded an international technology business Eggplant which was sold to Nasdaq-listed Keysight Technologies for $330 million (£262.7m) in 2020.

The market for oat milk is growing strongly compared to other plant-based products.

Global demand is expected to reach $6.45 billion (£5.1bn) by 2028, according to Grand View Research, driven by rising interest in plant-based nutrition.

A rival Scottish national drink?

He said: “We are not short of ambition and we are going to move quickly.”

He added: “We are very excited about building a market-leading business in Scotland which can boast that its products are authentically Scottish, like scotch whisky.

“Our oat milk will be another famous national drink enjoyed around the UK and internationally.”

Mr Baldwin and Mr McCadden will remain as shareholders responsible for the initial manufacturing set-up in Aberdeenshire, the development of new products and processes, and retaining the company’s high standards of sustainability.

George added: “Alex and Callum are two of the most capable people in this niche, and combined with Gregor’s awesome manufacturing and marketing skills, we have the best team.”

Gregor Mackintosh, founder and managing director of Mackintosh of Glendaveny.
Mackintosh of Glendaveny extra virgin cold-pressed rape seed oil produced at the family farm at Mains of Buthlaw, near Peterhead. Photo Kami Thomson

