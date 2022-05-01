Highlander Russell Fraser still dreaming of becoming a dotcom millionaire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Highlander Russell Fraser still dreaming of becoming a dotcom millionaire

By Keith Findlay
May 1, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: May 1, 2022, 5:25 pm
Russell Fraser, of Loch Ness Hub & Travel.
Russell Fraser, of Loch Ness Hub & Travel.

Every week, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Russell Fraser, manager of Loch Ness Hub & Travel, in Drumnadrochit.

How and why did you start in business?

Born and raised in Glen Urquhart, I wanted to become a joiner. There were no joinery apprenticeships going, so I drifted into agricultural engineering and then, by default, into sales.

I was young and Australia was calling, so I donned my backpack and set off on what was the biggest mind-shift of my life o, arguably, one of the best jobs I ever had. I became a shuttle driver for various accommodation outlets in Melbourne.

How did you get to where you are today?

After settling back in Scotland, I decided to take stock of my life and career path.

I wanted something different, so ventured into massage therapy and it led to a very happy 20-year career as a self-employed therapist based in Drumnadrochit.

Simultaneously, I started ShintyShop.com, an online retail store selling shinty kit, which I still own. Sadly, the narrow market has meant my dotcom millionaire status hasn’t materialised – yet.

Meanwhile, I devoted much of my free time to volunteering at various levels in my local community.

Mr Fraser in the hub.

This in turn opened the door to a major change of career, this time in community-led tourism.

I’m now the manager of Loch Ness Hub & Travel, in Drumnadrochit, and much of it is very similar to the work I did in Australia all those years ago.

Launched in September 2020 and based in Drumnadrochit’s old tourist information centre, Loch Ness Hub is a benefit society that ploughs any profits back into the local community.

We provide information and tickets for visitors, baggage and shuttle transfer services along the Great Glen Way, and we also act as a community transport hub, promoting health walks and greener modes of transport by, for example, hiring out e-bikes.

Who helped you?

Starting my own businesses was daunting, but I was lucky to have the support of family members while I became established.

Also, set-up and running costs would have been very difficult to meet had it not been for the advice and support provided by the Federation of Small Businesses.

Lately, I have received enormous support from facilitators and peers involved in community-led tourism elsewhere, and this has led to me taking on an additional role, chairing Scottish Community Tourism.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Stop thinking about it all the time and do it – a friend gave me this advice when I was procrastinating about going to Australia.

I followed it, went to Oz, and gained the confidence I needed to progress in life and set up my own businesses.

What is your biggest mistake?

Not switching off. While I’m no longer self-employed, I find it difficult to switch my brain off from work, and that can be a drain on everyone, including myself.

What is your greatest achievement?

A lot of my achievements have come from my community engagement, but two highlights are helping lead Glen Urquhart Shinty Club to its first major senior trophy, and as chairman of Glen Urquhart Highland Games helping a great team there turn its fortunes around.

If you were in power in government, what would you change?

I would make the combing of hair compulsory for all MPs, including prime ministers.

I would also lobby to have the free movement of students between the EU and UK reinstated.

What do you still hope to achieve?

To retire at some stage. My grandfathers and father all avoided that path, so I will doubtless keep evolving my work-life balance until I drop.

What do you do to relax?

My home backs onto the River Coiltie, in Drumnadrochit, which provides the perfect scenic backdrop to an enjoyable aperitif in the garden.

The Highlands are also home to numerous fantastic restaurants and amazing culinary experiences – paradise.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I have just started the Big Yin’s latest book (Windswept & Interesting, by Billy Connolly), which epitomises the possibilities of following your dreams and life choices towards a balanced life.

What do you waste your money on?

Trying to beat my son, Craig, at go-karting and my golf membership. I argue I’m investing in my future as a professional racing driver and golfer, but some may say I’m wasting my money.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Open the community-owned public toilets in Drumnadrochit at 7am. It doesn’t get more glamorous than that.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

Currently around 230 yards on a wide-open fairway, wind behind, but my dream is of 350 yards while winning a major at St Andrews.

