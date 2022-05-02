Aberdeen banker joins Qatari-owned Brown Shipley as head of Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Aberdeen banker joins Qatari-owned Brown Shipley as head of Scotland

By Keith Findlay
May 2, 2022, 5:00 pm
Mark Flynn's days at Barclays are coming to an end.
A well-kent face in north-east banking has landed a plum job as head of Scotland for wealth manager Brown Shipley.

Mark Flynn will start his new role in June, focusing on leading the next stage of Brown Shipley’s expansion north of the border.

Mr Flynn boasts many years of private banking and wealth management experience.

Bowing out at Barclays

He is joining Brown Shipley from Barclays Private Bank, where he is head of private banking for Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Mr Flynn was responsible for opening Barclays Private Bank’s office at Union Plaza, on Union Wynd, Aberdeen, in 2008, and building its presence across the north.

The former Aberdeen Grammar School, North East Scotland College and Napier University student started his banking career at Adam & Company, where he was a senior manager.

Scotland: ‘strategically important’

London-headquartered Brown Shipley – part of Qatari-owned Quintet Private Bank – said appointing Mr Flynn highlighted its continued investment and ambition to further grow its business in Scotland, particularly among ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

Elizabeth Weir, head of private Banking and London at the firm, added: “We have a strong history in Scotland, and in the last couple of years we have invested in our people because this is a strategically important location for Brown Shipley.

“Mark’s appointment is a further demonstration of this commitment and allows us to build on our strong foundations in Scotland.”

I look forward to working with the team in Scotland and across Quintet.”

Mark Flynn, soon-to-be head of Scotland at Brown Shipley.

Mr Flynn said: “I’m pleased to join Brown Shipley at such an exciting time as the business continues to develop across the UK, including here in Scotland.

“I look forward to working with the team in Scotland and across Quintet to best meet the wealth management needs of private clients.”

Matt Hoyne and Gerard Wilson, executive directors at Brown Shipley in Edinburgh will continue to lead client strategy, particularly for ultra-high-net-worth clients, with a focus on entrepreneurs and business owners.

Quintet is owned by Precision Capital, a Luxembourg-based bank holding company controlled by members of the Al Thani family, of Qatar.

