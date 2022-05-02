Aberdeen banker joins Qatari-owned Brown Shipley as head of Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A well-kent face in north-east banking has landed a plum job as head of Scotland for wealth manager Brown Shipley.

Mark Flynn will start his new role in June, focusing on leading the next stage of Brown Shipley’s expansion north of the border.

Mr Flynn boasts many years of private banking and wealth management experience.

Bowing out at Barclays

He is joining Brown Shipley from Barclays Private Bank, where he is head of private banking for Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Mr Flynn was responsible for opening Barclays Private Bank’s office at Union Plaza, on Union Wynd, Aberdeen, in 2008, and building its presence across the north.

The former Aberdeen Grammar School, North East Scotland College and Napier University student started his banking career at Adam & Company, where he was a senior manager.

Scotland: ‘strategically important’

London-headquartered Brown Shipley – part of Qatari-owned Quintet Private Bank – said appointing Mr Flynn highlighted its continued investment and ambition to further grow its business in Scotland, particularly among ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

Elizabeth Weir, head of private Banking and London at the firm, added: “We have a strong history in Scotland, and in the last couple of years we have invested in our people because this is a strategically important location for Brown Shipley.

“Mark’s appointment is a further demonstration of this commitment and allows us to build on our strong foundations in Scotland.”

I look forward to working with the team in Scotland and across Quintet.” Mark Flynn, soon-to-be head of Scotland at Brown Shipley.

Mr Flynn said: “I’m pleased to join Brown Shipley at such an exciting time as the business continues to develop across the UK, including here in Scotland.

“I look forward to working with the team in Scotland and across Quintet to best meet the wealth management needs of private clients.”

Matt Hoyne and Gerard Wilson, executive directors at Brown Shipley in Edinburgh will continue to lead client strategy, particularly for ultra-high-net-worth clients, with a focus on entrepreneurs and business owners.

Quintet is owned by Precision Capital, a Luxembourg-based bank holding company controlled by members of the Al Thani family, of Qatar.