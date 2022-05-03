Aberdeen creative agency on top form during record-breaking year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen creative agency on top form during record-breaking year

By Keith Findlay
May 3, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 3, 2022, 11:54 am
l-r Cameron Fraser, Kyle McKenzie and Mark Gordon of Form Digital.
l-r Cameron Fraser, Kyle McKenzie and Mark Gordon of Form Digital.

Creative agency Form Digital is celebrating its eighth anniversary by announcing record turnover.

The Aberdeen and Glasgow-based business said it turned over £321,000 last year, an increase of 14% on 2020.

It also revealed 50 contract wins during 2021, including major projects with Atholl Estates, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Tendeka and Neon Century.

It’s definitely an exciting time for our business.”

Cameron Fraser, managing director, Form Digital.

Form Digital specialises in branding, web design, and 3D visualisations.

Its clients are wide-ranging, representing industries including architecture, arts, hospitality, energy, food and drink, the third sector and financial services.

The firm was founded in Aberdeen in January 2014 by managing director Cameron Fraser and technical director Kyle McKenzie.

They were joined three years later by creative director Mark Gordon and launched their Glasgow office in 2018.

Accolades

The company was recognised earlier this year with two World Brand Design Awards.

It followed two Scottish Design Awards for the agency in 2021 in recognition of its brand work for Aberdeen-based engineering company Fathom and print design for Edrington whisky label Glenrothes.

Form Digital’s recent growth has been the catalyst for recruitment, with a new designer joining it just last month and taking the total headcount to six.

‘Fantastic’ projects in the pipeline

Mr Fraser said: “It’s definitely an exciting time for our business. Moving into this year we’re targeting further growth, with some fantastic creative projects in the pipeline and plans to expand our team further.

“With it being our eighth anniversary, it has also provided us with an opportunity to take a look at our own brand and ensure it expresses who we are today, compared with our beginnings back in 2014.”

Cameron Fraser, co-founder and managing director, Form Digital.

The MD said Form Digital was ready for entering a new stage of the business.

He added: “Our refreshed website now showcases some key projects which we’re extremely proud to have been involved in.”

The creative industries in Scotland comprise more than 15,000 businesses employing more 70,000 people, in addition to a large number of freelancers as well as students.

According to the Scottish Government, they contribute more than £5 billion to the economy every year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]