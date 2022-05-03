Aberdeen creative agency on top form during record-breaking year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Creative agency Form Digital is celebrating its eighth anniversary by announcing record turnover.

The Aberdeen and Glasgow-based business said it turned over £321,000 last year, an increase of 14% on 2020.

It also revealed 50 contract wins during 2021, including major projects with Atholl Estates, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Tendeka and Neon Century.

It’s definitely an exciting time for our business.” Cameron Fraser, managing director, Form Digital.

Form Digital specialises in branding, web design, and 3D visualisations.

Its clients are wide-ranging, representing industries including architecture, arts, hospitality, energy, food and drink, the third sector and financial services.

The firm was founded in Aberdeen in January 2014 by managing director Cameron Fraser and technical director Kyle McKenzie.

They were joined three years later by creative director Mark Gordon and launched their Glasgow office in 2018.

Accolades

The company was recognised earlier this year with two World Brand Design Awards.

It followed two Scottish Design Awards for the agency in 2021 in recognition of its brand work for Aberdeen-based engineering company Fathom and print design for Edrington whisky label Glenrothes.

Form Digital’s recent growth has been the catalyst for recruitment, with a new designer joining it just last month and taking the total headcount to six.

‘Fantastic’ projects in the pipeline

Mr Fraser said: “It’s definitely an exciting time for our business. Moving into this year we’re targeting further growth, with some fantastic creative projects in the pipeline and plans to expand our team further.

“With it being our eighth anniversary, it has also provided us with an opportunity to take a look at our own brand and ensure it expresses who we are today, compared with our beginnings back in 2014.”

The MD said Form Digital was ready for entering a new stage of the business.

He added: “Our refreshed website now showcases some key projects which we’re extremely proud to have been involved in.”

The creative industries in Scotland comprise more than 15,000 businesses employing more 70,000 people, in addition to a large number of freelancers as well as students.

According to the Scottish Government, they contribute more than £5 billion to the economy every year.