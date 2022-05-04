Rig deal expected to create about 100 new jobs in Aberdeen By Keith Findlay and Hamish Penman May 4, 2022, 3:01 pm Updated: May 5, 2022, 12:24 am 0 The WilPhoenix rig will be renamed the Well-Safe Defender. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Production of ‘first gas’ in North Sea hailed as boost to UK energy security North Sea deal means 300 new jobs at Bilfinger UK Wood says Q4 deals for work in the North Sea secure at least 200 jobs Aberdeen firm ADC Energy bags new contracts worth more than £5m