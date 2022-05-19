Costco highlights local producers and membership benefits at Taste of Grampian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Costco highlights local producers and membership benefits at Taste of Grampian

By Erikka Askeland
May 19, 2022, 5:00 pm
Costco has operated its famous members-only warehouse in Westhill for over 20 years.
Costco has operated its famous members-only warehouse in Westhill for over 20 years.

One of the world’s largest wholesalers is joining Scotland’s biggest and best one-day food and drink festival to celebrate producers.

Costco, which has operated its famous members-only warehouse in Westhill for over 20 years, is a main sponsor of the Taste of Grampian event for 2022.

Mora Friend, Coscto’s UK Aberdeen marketing manager, said the aim of the wholesale club’s support was to enable the event to run and to highlight many of its local producers.

Costco supports local producers by stocking some items that are made both in Aberdeenshire as well as Moray.

It is the second time the company, which first opened its doors in California in 1976, has taken part in the food and drink festival.

The Costco wholesale club model was first introduced to the UK in 1993. It operates over 828 warehouses worldwide and serves over 105.5 million cardholders.

Mora said: “We are looking forward to this year’s event at this superb new venue.

“Our presence is to showcase the level of savings our members can make as a Costco member.

“We shall showcase a small selection of merchandise available to our members both in the warehouse and online.

“Our membership team will be happy to answer any questions about Costco and sign up new members and renew existing members at this superb event.”

Costco stall a t Taste of Grampian.
Costco is returning to support Taste of Grampian.

Costco supports larger local producers by stocking some items that are made both in Aberdeenshire as well as Moray, and it also helps smaller producers by stocking supplies they need to provide their goods and services.

Local suppliers of note to the warehouse include Aberlour-based Walkers Shortbread and famous soup makers, Baxters of Speyside, who even produce items uniquely available at Costco.

Nor can the convenience offered by Costco be underestimated to a significant number of local businesses.

She added: “I know of a large number of small producers and catering companies that shop with us also and we are happy to help with running their businesses.”

Biggest and best event yet

Taking place June 4 from 9am to 6pm at its new home at P&J Live in Dyce, Aberdeen, the Taste of Grampian festival is gearing up to be one of the biggest and best to date.

This year the celebrity chefs in attendance will be none other than James Martin and Si King of The Hairy Bikers.

The chefs were destined to headline the 2020 event, however are looking forward to returning to the festival and the north-east later this year.

Taste of Grampian is run in association with Quality Meat Scotland and is also supported by ANM Group, Opportunity North East, Aberdeenshire Council, The Press and Journal and Evening Express.

Tickets for the festival are priced at £13.50 and can be purchased here. Parking at P&J Live will also be free on the day.

Do you want to be involved? To sponsor the event email aimee.mitchell@dctmedia.co.uk or to become an exhibitor contact Jillian Burns at jillian.burns@ajl.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]