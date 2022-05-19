Costco highlights local producers and membership benefits at Taste of Grampian

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of the world’s largest wholesalers is joining Scotland’s biggest and best one-day food and drink festival to celebrate producers.

Costco, which has operated its famous members-only warehouse in Westhill for over 20 years, is a main sponsor of the Taste of Grampian event for 2022.

Mora Friend, Coscto’s UK Aberdeen marketing manager, said the aim of the wholesale club’s support was to enable the event to run and to highlight many of its local producers.

It is the second time the company, which first opened its doors in California in 1976, has taken part in the food and drink festival.

The Costco wholesale club model was first introduced to the UK in 1993. It operates over 828 warehouses worldwide and serves over 105.5 million cardholders.

Mora said: “We are looking forward to this year’s event at this superb new venue.

“Our presence is to showcase the level of savings our members can make as a Costco member.

“We shall showcase a small selection of merchandise available to our members both in the warehouse and online.

“Our membership team will be happy to answer any questions about Costco and sign up new members and renew existing members at this superb event.”

Costco supports larger local producers by stocking some items that are made both in Aberdeenshire as well as Moray, and it also helps smaller producers by stocking supplies they need to provide their goods and services.

Local suppliers of note to the warehouse include Aberlour-based Walkers Shortbread and famous soup makers, Baxters of Speyside, who even produce items uniquely available at Costco.

Nor can the convenience offered by Costco be underestimated to a significant number of local businesses.

She added: “I know of a large number of small producers and catering companies that shop with us also and we are happy to help with running their businesses.”

Biggest and best event yet

Taking place June 4 from 9am to 6pm at its new home at P&J Live in Dyce, Aberdeen, the Taste of Grampian festival is gearing up to be one of the biggest and best to date.

This year the celebrity chefs in attendance will be none other than James Martin and Si King of The Hairy Bikers.

The chefs were destined to headline the 2020 event, however are looking forward to returning to the festival and the north-east later this year.

Taste of Grampian is run in association with Quality Meat Scotland and is also supported by ANM Group, Opportunity North East, Aberdeenshire Council, The Press and Journal and Evening Express.

Tickets for the festival are priced at £13.50 and can be purchased here. Parking at P&J Live will also be free on the day.

Do you want to be involved? To sponsor the event email aimee.mitchell@dctmedia.co.uk or to become an exhibitor contact Jillian Burns at jillian.burns@ajl.co.uk