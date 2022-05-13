Scottish Skipper Expo 2022 gets off to a strong start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Scottish Skipper Expo 2022 gets off to a strong start

By Keith Findlay
May 13, 2022, 5:09 pm Updated: May 13, 2022, 5:27 pm
It's a busy start for Scottish Skipper Expo 2022.
It's a busy start for Scottish Skipper Expo 2022.

Scottish Skipper Expo got off to a busy start on its return to Aberdeen today.

The UK’s largest annual fishing industry showcase had an enforced two-year break, because of Covid-19.

Its reappearance on the calendar of fishers and their suppliers has coincided with a change of venue, with P&J Live hosting the expo for the first time today and tomorrow.

Previous shows were held at the old Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre.

Expo exhibitors come from all over the UK and further afield.

From the moment the doors opened to the 2022 edition, large numbers of visitors arrived to check out the latest fishing gear and technology, or in many cases just network for the first time in ages.

A wide range of exhibitors from all over the UK and further afield saw brisk business on their stands.

It is wonderful to see so many people here and engaging with exhibitors.”

Sharon Boyle, Mara Media.

Rural affairs and islands cabinet secretary Mairi Gougeon wished everyone a fabulous couple of days at the expo, adding: “It is fantastic that everyone is able to get together today.”

Elspeth Macdonald, chief executive at show sponsor the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation, said: “It is great to be in this excellent venue. The fishing industry has much to be proud about and much to promote.”

SFF CEO Elspeth Macdonald, right, and rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon visit one of the trade stands.

Ms Macdonald added: “It was a pleasure to welcome Mairi Gougeon to Skipper Expo, which I’m pleased to say was very busy after two years with no collective industry events.

“The minister’s visit was an excellent opportunity to press home our growing concerns over the substantial spatial squeeze from offshore wind and highly protected marine areas, in which fishing will be banned, and to highlight the fact that fishing has a lower carbon footprint than most other forms of food production, such as meat and even many vegetables.”

Sharon Boyle, of show organiser Mara Media, said it was “wonderful” to see people getting together again.

Sharon Boyle, commercial fisheries manager for show organiser Mara Media, said: “With over 180 exhibiting stands, it is wonderful to see so many people here and engaging with exhibitors.

“We are delighted with the visitor attendance so far, with people being able to conduct business in a friendly and convivial atmosphere.”

The expo will open at 10am tomorrow and close at 4pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]