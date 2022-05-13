Scottish Skipper Expo 2022 gets off to a strong start

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Skipper Expo got off to a busy start on its return to Aberdeen today.

The UK’s largest annual fishing industry showcase had an enforced two-year break, because of Covid-19.

Its reappearance on the calendar of fishers and their suppliers has coincided with a change of venue, with P&J Live hosting the expo for the first time today and tomorrow.

Previous shows were held at the old Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre.

From the moment the doors opened to the 2022 edition, large numbers of visitors arrived to check out the latest fishing gear and technology, or in many cases just network for the first time in ages.

A wide range of exhibitors from all over the UK and further afield saw brisk business on their stands.

It is wonderful to see so many people here and engaging with exhibitors.” Sharon Boyle, Mara Media.

Rural affairs and islands cabinet secretary Mairi Gougeon wished everyone a fabulous couple of days at the expo, adding: “It is fantastic that everyone is able to get together today.”

Elspeth Macdonald, chief executive at show sponsor the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation, said: “It is great to be in this excellent venue. The fishing industry has much to be proud about and much to promote.”

Ms Macdonald added: “It was a pleasure to welcome Mairi Gougeon to Skipper Expo, which I’m pleased to say was very busy after two years with no collective industry events.

“The minister’s visit was an excellent opportunity to press home our growing concerns over the substantial spatial squeeze from offshore wind and highly protected marine areas, in which fishing will be banned, and to highlight the fact that fishing has a lower carbon footprint than most other forms of food production, such as meat and even many vegetables.”

Sharon Boyle, commercial fisheries manager for show organiser Mara Media, said: “With over 180 exhibiting stands, it is wonderful to see so many people here and engaging with exhibitors.

“We are delighted with the visitor attendance so far, with people being able to conduct business in a friendly and convivial atmosphere.”

The expo will open at 10am tomorrow and close at 4pm.