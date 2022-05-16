Aberdeen financial services firm snaps up Cruden Bay practice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business Local Business

Aberdeen financial services firm snaps up Cruden Bay practice

By Keith Findlay
May 16, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 16, 2022, 8:28 am
l-r Brian McAulay, Scott James, of Scott James & Associates, and Mark Wyllie, of St James's Place Wealth Management.
l-r Brian McAulay, Scott James, of Scott James & Associates, and Mark Wyllie, of St James's Place Wealth Management.

Investment specialist Scott James & Associates (SJA), of Aberdeen, has acquired a fellow St James’s Place practice in the north-east.

It has taken over the business of Brian McAulay, based in Cruden Bay, following his decision to retire.

The move is the latest expansion of SJA, which provides investment, protection and tax planning advice to clients of all ages.

It opened an office in Blairgowrie, Perthshire, in 2019.

Since then, the business has grown from three people to 11 and recently broke through the £100 million funds under management barrier.

The purchase of Brian’s business is an ideal fit for us as we look to broaden our reach across the north-east.”

Scott James, director, Scott James & Associates.

SJA, an appointed representative of St James’s Place Wealth Management, now boasts more than 720 clients.

Its latest acquisition extends its reach, particularly in north Aberdeenshire.

Director Scott James, who hails from Fraserburgh, said: “The purchase of Brian’s business is an ideal fit for us as we look to broaden our reach across the north-east.

“I look forward to the opportunity to meet, build and strengthen relationships with these clients over the coming weeks and months.”

Scott James.

Mr James added: “The St James’s Place model is unrivalled in terms of its focus on succession planning which, ultimately, gives individuals peace of mind that they will continue to receive the same high level of service they’ve come to expect.

“I’ve known Brian for several years, including taking part in several fundraising activities together for the VSA (Aberdeen-based social care charity) and others through the St James’s Place Charitable Foundation, and would like to wish him a healthy and happy retirement.”

He was a gentleman the day he joined us and has remained so ever since.”

Mark Wyllie, St James’s Place.

Mr McAaulay bows out after seven years at St James’s Place and a total of 17 in the financial services industry following a career in oil and gas.

He plans to spend his retirement playing golf, gardening, playing music, travelling around the Scottish islands, and enjoying time with his family, including nine grandchildren.

‘Immense pleasure’

Mr McAaulay said: “It is time for me to retire and enjoy a more relaxing lifestyle.

“It has been an immense pleasure advising clients on financial matters, and I would like to thank  them all for their support and business over the years.

“I have personally known Scott for many years and have great respect for his approach to work.

“I firmly believe that he and his team are best-placed to offer a dedicated and professional service to my clients and their families going forward.”

Glowing tribute

Mark Wyllie, regional director and head of business, Aberdeen and Edinburgh, for St James’s Place, said: “It’s been a pleasure to work alongside Brian on his journey with us to this point and I am delighted that he will now get a chance to enjoy the fruits of his significant efforts over the last seven years.

“He was a gentleman the day he joined us and has remained so ever since.”

