New training centre expected to create up to 30 new jobs in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

New training centre expected to create up to 30 new jobs in Aberdeen

By Keith Findlay
May 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 19, 2022, 11:51 am
Andy Watson, operations manager at MRS Training & Rescue, outside the new Aberdeen facility.
Andy Watson, operations manager at MRS Training & Rescue, outside the new Aberdeen facility.

A firm specialising in the skills needs of people working in difficult and potentially dangerous environments has opened a £1 million training centre in Aberdeen.

The seven-figure investment by MRS Training & Rescue is expected to create 30 jobs over the next three years.

This is a significant investment for our business, most especially during the challenging times the pandemic has brought.”

Andy Watson, operations manager, MRS Training & Rescue.

It is the Mansfield, Nottinghamshire-based company’s third Scottish training facility, with two sites already up and running in Fife.

MRS invested £100,000 in a new centre in Inverkeithing just last year and has a longer-established facility in Crossgates.

The firm also now occupies its own 18,300sq ft building on 1.26-acres of Campus One at Aberdeen Science & Technology Park, on Balgownie Road.

Wide range of services and clients

Its newest skills centre is intended to support a variety of industries, including oil and gas, renewables and marine, with specialist training and industrial rescue services.

These services include accredited training for working at height and in confined spaces, such as on wind turbines, as well as first aid.

MRS said its first Aberdeen site, which has initially created six skilled jobs, with a further six expected during the first year, marked an important expansion of its Scottish footprint.

Significant investment

Andy Watson, operations manager at the firm, added: “This is a significant investment for our business, most especially during the challenging times the pandemic has brought.

“We have been fortunate to buck the economic trend over the last 24 months and remained fully operational.

“This new facility will provide leading training and consultancy for the north of Scotland and deliver the best solutions for industry in this region.”

MRS Training & Rescue’s new facility in Aberdeen.

The centre boasts six classrooms, a 56ft work-at-height tower, mock wind turbine “hub”, sloping roof and ladders for climbing.

MRS – formerly Mines Rescue Service – also highlighted many yards of “crawl” space and the capacity to simulate a variety of confined environments.

Scottish heritage

The company has had a presence in Scotland since 1910, when it established a rescue station in Cowdenbeath, Fife.

Against the background of a gradual decline of coal mining over many years, the firm has expanded and diversified to meet the needs of today’s health and safety market.

Using many years of expertise in underground mining, it now provides rescue expertise, specialist equipment, consultancy and a broad range of accredited health and safety related products, training and services to clients throughout the UK and overseas.

Mr Watson said: “Our company has been at the forefront of innovation since our inception over 100 years ago.”

More on commercial property

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]