Recycl8 lands patent for revolutionary, carbon-saving tech

By Keith Findlay
May 20, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 20, 2022, 11:55 am
Recycl8 co-founder and managing director Ian Skene.
Recycl8 co-founder and managing director Ian Skene.

North-east firm Recycl8 has been awarded a valuable patent for its ground-breaking, environment-friendly technology.

Oldmeldrum-based Recycl8 works with partners in the waste-to-energy and global construction industries to transform incinerator bottom ash (IBA) – which is often destined for landfill – into a low-carbon additive for the manufacture of concrete.

The process allows IBA to make up to 60% by volume of the concrete, replacing high C02 emitting cement and other virgin quarried materials.

Huge carbon-saving potential

Recycle8 says it will help concrete manufacturers reduce their carbon footprint and achieve climate targets.

The technology is believed to have the potential to save around 2.1 million tonnes of CO2 per year in the UK alone.

Thanks to the new patent, Recycl8 is now the only company in the UK permitted to process IBA and then transform it into concrete or use it as part of their concrete mix.

It also means the firm can licence its process, creating an alternative revenue stream.

This prestigious accolade really sets us apart from our competitors, giving us the opportunity to offer our customers a solution that is truly unique.”

Ian Skene, co-founder and managing director of Recycl8, said: “This patent marks a significant milestone in our journey to bring this product to market.

Our concrete solution has been subject to extensive research and development by industry experts, combined with a rigorous, independent testing regime.

“We are thrilled our pioneering innovation has been recognised by the patent award, meaning that our intellectual property is now protected in law.”

Recycl8’s founders: l-r Ian Skene, Raymond Cowan and Yvonne Walker.

Mr Skene added: “This prestigious accolade really sets us apart from our competitors, giving us the opportunity to offer our customers a solution that is truly unique.”

Lloyd Duncan, Recycl8’s energy and renewables advisor, said: “The patent recognises not just the ingenuity of our solution, but also its potential to make a transformative impact.”

Recycl8 energy and renewables adviser Lloyd Duncan.

It follows hot-on-the-heels of Recycl8 receiving a six-figure grant, from Innovate UK, which has accelerated the technology’s testing phase by two-thirds.

The firm has also recently been shortlisted for the Elevator Awards, in the innovation of the year category, with the winners due to be unveiled at a ceremony at Ardoe House Hotel and Spa, near Aberdeen, on June 23.

l-r Energy industry veterans Mike Wilson and Doug Duguid, who, together with other investors, acquired Recycl8 last year.

Recycl8 was established by Mr Skene, Raymond Cowan and Yvonne Walker after they met on an enterprise start-up scheme for redundant oil and gas professionals, Grey Matters, in 2019.

Energy industry veterans Mike Wilson and Doug Duguid led a £1 million buyout of the company last year.

