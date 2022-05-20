Aberdein Considine snaps up Edinburgh firm in new central belt expansion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Law firm Aberdein Considine (AC) has further grown its footprint in the central belt by acquiring Russel+Aitken Edinburgh.

Aberdeen-based AC said the enlarged business created by the “merger” boasted more than 480 staff and annual turnover in excess of £32 million.

Russel+Aitken Edinburgh was thought to be the oldest legal firm in Scotland to retain its original name.

That moniker will be consigned to the history books, and the firm’s staff are being transferred to AC and its capital offices in Multrees Walk, Elm Row and Lothian Road.

Two equity partners of the Edinburgh firm, Dianne Paterson and Alan Jones, will work for Aberdein Considine as consultants. Other terms of the agreement were undisclosed.

‘Incredibly well-respected’

AC managing partner Jacqueline Law said: “Russel+Aitken Edinburgh is an incredibly well-respected firm, with a loyal client bank.

“Dianne Paterson has served clients in a professional and caring manner over a long and successful career.

“As managing partner of Russel+Aitken Edinburgh, and a former ESPC (property website) director, she has also built around her a hardworking, loyal and client-focused team.

“The values of Russel+Aitken Edinburgh LLP are very closely aligned with those of Aberdein Considine.”

Ms Law added: “We are committed to ensuring that Russel+Aitken Edinburgh’s clients continue to receive a high quality legal and estate agency service.

“We are also excited to introduce to those clients, expanded private client services together with additional specialist legal services not currently offered by Russel+Aitken Edinburgh, including industry recognised employment, family law and commercial law services.

“Whilst many medium-sized firms continue to choose to go down the commercial route, our strategic plan is to remain a full service law firm, and to strengthen our teams and service offering in central Scotland.”

Ms Law described Russel+Aitken Edinburgh as “an excellent fit” for AC, further bolstering the group’s ambitions to invest in and expand its business in the capital.

Russel+Aitken Edinburgh, based in the west end of the capital, can trace its roots back to the 1800s.

Ms Paterson said: “We are excited to be joining forces with a firm of Aberdein Considine’s calibre.

“We are looking forward to strengthening and expanding the legal services available to our existing clients, and to participating in Aberdein Considine’s vision for the service they provide in Edinburgh and central Scotland.”

She added: “We view this as a coming together of two like-minded firms, and see a strong future ahead of us.

“We welcome the opportunity to offer additional in-house services to our loyal clients, and will be pleased to help to link our clients to the expertise available in one of Scotland’s largest and best-known legal firms.”

AC has offices throughout Scotland plus one in Newcastle.

Its network spans north-east locations including Aberdeen, Banchory, Ellon, Inverurie, Peterhead, Stonehaven and Westhill.

The firm was launched in 1981 and offers property, legal and financial services in more than 70 practice areas to private and commercial clients across Scotland and England.

In addition to its full legal services offering, it has one of Scotland’s largest independent financial adviser mortgage broker and wealth management businesses, and also boasts a lender services practice for financial institutions.