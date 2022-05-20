Popular Highland bakery to open new shop in Elgin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bakery chain Harry Gow is to open a new shop in Elgin, creating 12 jobs.

The popular family bakery, headquartered in Inverness, will open a new outlet at Asda – its second in the town and first ever with the retail giant.

The shop will open in the summer, with a number of retail roles available from management and supervisory to weekend counter assistant positions.

The company already has 17 stores across the north, and prides itself on baking every product from scratch.

Harry Gow director Jane McIntosh said: “We’re excited to be moving closer to opening our new shop in Elgin, and we’re on the lookout for baking fans who would thrive in a busy, inclusive working environment.

“Harry Gow truly is a family business. Every member of our team is a part of our extended family, and we’re looking forward to welcoming more into the fold in the coming weeks.”

Expanding service across the north and north-east

In May last year the company expanded its hugely popular home delivery service due to demand, with its baked goods available to people living in Moray, Aberdeen, Angus and Dundee.

Customers can choose from pre-made selection boxes, or build their own – adding everything from the staples, including fern cakes, scones, freshly-baked loaves, butteries and biscuits – to their order.

The products can also be found in a number of Co-Op stores across the region.

Earlier this month Harry Gow was crowned Scottish customers’ favourite retail craft bakery at the Scottish Baker of the Year Awards, where it also scooped the prize for the best individual cake in the country.

It was crowned the first Scottish baker of the year in 2012, and to date is the only bakery to have scooped the top award twice – winning again in 2019.