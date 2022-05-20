Popular Highland bakery to open new shop in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Popular Highland bakery to open new shop in Elgin

By Kelly Wilson
May 20, 2022, 11:45 am
Bakery chain Harry Gow is to open a new shop in Elgin, creating 12 jobs.

The popular family bakery, headquartered in Inverness, will open a new outlet at Asda – its second in the town and first ever with the retail giant.

The shop will open in the summer, with a number of retail roles available from management and supervisory to weekend counter assistant positions.

The company already has 17 stores across the north, and prides itself on baking every product from scratch.

Harry Gow director Jane McIntosh said: “We’re excited to be moving closer to opening our new shop in Elgin, and we’re on the lookout for baking fans who would thrive in a busy, inclusive working environment.

“Harry Gow truly is a family business. Every member of our team is a part of our extended family, and we’re looking forward to welcoming more into the fold in the coming weeks.”

Expanding service across the north and north-east

In May last year the company expanded its hugely popular home delivery service due to demand, with its baked goods available to people living in Moray, Aberdeen, Angus and Dundee.

Harry Gow bakery products. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Customers can choose from pre-made selection boxes, or build their own – adding everything from the staples, including fern cakes, scones, freshly-baked loaves, butteries and biscuits – to their order.

The products can also be found in a number of Co-Op stores across the region.

Earlier this month Harry Gow was crowned Scottish customers’ favourite retail craft bakery at the Scottish Baker of the Year Awards, where it also scooped the prize for the best individual cake in the country.

It was crowned the first Scottish baker of the year in 2012, and to date is the only bakery to have scooped the top award twice – winning again in 2019.

