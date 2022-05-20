Scotmid to trial locally sourced frozen food ranges in Aberdeenshire stores

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Frozen food from an Aberdeenshire farm is to be trialled in two Scotmid stores in the north-east.

Family-run Castleton Farm, which is based near Fordoun, will have its produce stocked in Scotmid’s Inverbervie and Laurencekirk stores as part of an initial trial.

Comprising a variety of vegan, Asian inspired and traditional meals, there are also plans for seasonal changes to the range.

The trial has been partially funded by the Scottish Grocers Federation Go Local programme, which aims to support convenience stores across Scotland to provide dedicated, long-term display space for locally-sourced Scottish produce.

‘Already popular with customers’

Owner of Castleton Farm Anna Mitchell said: “Introducing our frozen products to Scotmid customers is a huge step for us and we’re grateful for the support we have received from Scotmid.

“We value their commitment to supporting independent businesses such as ourselves and we’re excited for customers in Aberdeenshire to try our new frozen range.”

Scotmid’s head of local sourcing Kirsty Carnegy added: “As a convenience retailer, we are continually looking for ways we can improve, enhance and expand our customer offering on many different levels.

“We have had a close working relationship with Castleton Farm for a number of years and are delighted to have worked closely with them to develop their new frozen range for our stores. The range is already proving popular with customers.”