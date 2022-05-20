Scotmid to trial locally sourced frozen food ranges in Aberdeenshire stores

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Scotmid to trial locally sourced frozen food ranges in Aberdeenshire stores

By Chris Cromar
May 20, 2022, 2:40 pm Updated: May 20, 2022, 3:05 pm
Scotmid are to trial a new range of frozen food from Castleton Farm in two north-east stores. Supplied by Scotmid
Scotmid are to trial a new range of frozen food from Castleton Farm in two north-east stores. Supplied by Scotmid

Frozen food from an Aberdeenshire farm is to be trialled in two Scotmid stores in the north-east.

Family-run Castleton Farm, which is based near Fordoun, will have its produce stocked in Scotmid’s Inverbervie and Laurencekirk stores as part of an initial trial.

Comprising a variety of vegan, Asian inspired and traditional meals, there are also plans for seasonal changes to the range.

The trial has been partially funded by the Scottish Grocers Federation Go Local programme, which aims to support convenience stores across Scotland to provide dedicated, long-term display space for locally-sourced Scottish produce.

‘Already popular with customers’

Owner of Castleton Farm Anna Mitchell said: “Introducing our frozen products to Scotmid customers is a huge step for us and we’re grateful for the support we have received from Scotmid.

“We value their commitment to supporting independent businesses such as ourselves and we’re excited for customers in Aberdeenshire to try our new frozen range.”

Scotmid’s head of local sourcing Kirsty Carnegy added: “As a convenience retailer, we are continually looking for ways we can improve, enhance and expand our customer offering on many different levels.

“We have had a close working relationship with Castleton Farm for a number of years and are delighted to have worked closely with them to develop their new frozen range for our stores. The range is already proving popular with customers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]