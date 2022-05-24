Video: Gargantuan vessel brings Ninian Northern jacket into Shetland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Video: Gargantuan vessel brings Ninian Northern jacket into Shetland

By Keith Findlay
May 24, 2022, 1:12 pm Updated: May 24, 2022, 2:11 pm
Pioneering Spirit pays her second visit to Lerwick
Pioneering Spirit pays her second visit to Lerwick

The world’s largest offshore construction ship has delivered the 8,500-tonne Ninian Northern platform jacket for decommissioning in Shetland.

It is the second visit to Lerwick by Pioneering Spirit, owned by Swiss-based offshore contractor Allseas Group, but the first time she has operated at quayside in a UK port.

On her arrival from the North Sea, the giant vessel went straight to the port authority’s Dales Voe base to lift steel structures onto a barge for removal.

In a complex operation, the huge 1,253ft-long, 407ft-wide vessel then manoeuvred to transfer the 272ft-high jacket via a barge — Allseas’ Iron Lady — for loading-in to a heavy-duty decommissioning “pad”.

Pioneering Sprit’s latest project in Lerwick follows her first visit to the Shetland port, in 2020, to deliver the Ninian Northern topside.

Lerwick Port Authority chief executive Calum Grains said: “The second successful visit by Pioneering Spirit highlights another example of the deep-water harbour’s capacity and facilities to handle large vessels and major projects for energy industries, and points the way to future operations.”

The jacket is being decommissioned under a joint venture between waste, water and energy management services firm Veolia and logistics company Peterson. The same two international firms processed the topside.

The Ninian Northern jacket is loaded in at Dales Voe.

Ninian Northern was installed in 1978 and put into production two years later, before finally ceasing output in 2017.

Canadian Natural Resources took over operatorship of the Ninian and Murchison fields, both in the northern North Sea from US company Kerr-McGee in late 2002.

It was the Canadian company’s debut North Sea deal.

It took the world’s largest offshore construction vessel to deliver the jacket for dismantling.

A draft decommissioning programme for Ninian Northern – one of three platforms on the Ninian field, about 240 miles north-east of Aberdeen – was submitted to the UK Government in early 2017.

Calgary-based CNR permanently ceased production from Murchison, whose jacket and topsides were among the largest in the UK North Sea, in 2014.

Demolition and recycling work on the largest structures of the Murchison platform were carried out at a decommissioning facility in Norway.

