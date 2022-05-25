Windfall tax fundamentally wrong but industry must ‘suck it up’ By Andrew Dykes May 25, 2022, 3:38 pm Updated: May 26, 2022, 7:37 am 0 Office senior partner of KPMG in Aberdeen, Martin Findlay, said the proposed levy “doesn't exactly scream out that we’re a country of fiscal certainty". [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Rishi Sunak set to announce windfall tax and possible energy bill grant SSE reports profit jump and highlights investment as talk of windfall tax intensifies Church backs calls for windfall tax to help tackle ‘crisis of fuel poverty’ Government must ‘step up and back’ energy industry transition as oil and gas demand grows – report