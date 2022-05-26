Ross-shire cheese-maker enjoying soaring demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Ross-shire cheese-maker enjoying soaring demand

By Keith Findlay
May 26, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 26, 2022, 3:59 pm
Rory Stone and his company, Highland Fine Cheeses, is seeing record demand for its produce.
Rory Stone and his company, Highland Fine Cheeses, is seeing record demand for its produce.

Highland Fine Cheeses (HFC) has toasted Brexit, more people shopping locally and other consumer trends for boosting sales by 33% in the past year.

The artisan cheese-maker, based in Tain, Ross-shire, said it was on track for record turnover of £2 million during the 12 months to May 2022, up from £1.5m the year before.

HFC said it had carved itself a bigger slice of the market in a year of “extraordinary growth”, driven by factors including expansion into wider UK markets.

There is a certain grumpiness from our European friends and imports are not flowing as freely as they once did.”

Rory Stone, owner, Highland Fine Cheeses.

Brexit has reduced the availability of continental produce, encouraging more shoppers to buy UK cheese, the multiple award-winning firm said.

People are thinking more about where food comes from and the conditions in which it is produced, it added

And a consumer trend – “catalysed by the Covid years” – to shop local and support food producers closer to home has pushed demand to “unprecedented levels”, HFC said.

The award-winning company is now also supplying chains such as Waitrose and Marks and Spencer in England

HFC – whose range includes traditional crowdie, black crowdie and caboc, as well as its Morangie and Highland Brie, Strathdon Blue, Blue Murder, Fat Cow and Minger – won a raft of gongs at the last Royal Highland Show.

The company’s cheese, particularly its blue varieties, sell well over the festive season and HFC is already working on building stock for Christmas.

Recruitment is also under way to add four new employees, including a dairy manager, to the current 13-strong team.

The Brexit effect

Owner Rory Stone, whose parents established the business in the 1950s, said: “Brexit has, without a doubt, had a big effect.

“There is a certain grumpiness from our European friends and imports are not flowing as freely as they once did.

“This means supermarket buyers and major wholesalers are having to look closer to home to source products to fill the nation’s shelves. There is definitely less choice in the cheese aisles.”

Rory Stone, of Highland Fine Cheeses.

Mr Stone added: “The last two years have also perceptibly changed people’s thinking about where food comes from, and the conditions in which it is produced. There has been a distinct re-shoring of shopping baskets.”

He said sales may also have been boosted by the time which became available during lockdowns to devote to processes and quality control. “We are always on the hamster wheel of improvement,” he added.

The firm’s cheese maturing in a store.

Research by professional services giant Deloitte found 59% of UK consumers bought from local shops and services more regularly during lockdowns.

Another study showed just 32% of Generation Z – those born between the mid to late 1990s and 2010s – believe food shopping will continue to take place in traditional supermarkets.

According to Mr Stone, domestic cheese-makers have also benefited from significant upticks in the prices sought by continental rivals, as they, too, battle the global problems of rising costs of raw materials, energy and labour.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]