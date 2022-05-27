Mabbett eyes whisky and space opportunities for new office in Forres

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mabbett eyes whisky and space opportunities for new office in Forres

By Keith Findlay
May 27, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: May 27, 2022, 7:28 am
l-r Willie Park, building and business development manager, Key Facilities Management, Kenny Shand, senior planning consultant, Mabbett, and Derek McNab, managing director, Mabbett.

Fast-growing Mabbett & Associates has opened an office in Forres as it targets new work in the whisky-making and space sectors.

It comes just a few months after the Glasgow-based planning, design, environmental, engineering and safety services company acquired Inverness business GH Johnston (GHJ) Building Consultants for an undisclosed sum.

Mabbett also recently purchased the assets of another Inverness firm, ecology, environmental management and planning services consultancy Nevis Environmental.

The group now employs 87 people across operations in Glasgow, Belfast, Carlisle, Cardiff, Dublin, Dundee, Forres Inverness, Leicester, Liverpool and Rosyth.

Its initial three-strong team in Forres is expected to swell to about 10 before long.

Gary Johnston, left, of GHJ, and Mabbett & Associates’ boss Derek McNab sign takeover formalities earlier this year.

Mabbett said its new office in the Horizon Scotland Business and Innovation Centre would serve as a strategically important geographic “hub” in the heart of Speyside.

The company is eyeing potential opportunities with local distillers and the area’s nascent space industry – rocket firm Orbex is also based in Forres – besides its more traditional sectors.

In addition, the firm hopes to use its Forres base as a launchpad for business growth in Aberdeenshire.

‘Exciting’ opportunities in space

Kenny Shand, senior planning consultant, Mabbett, said: “On the back of the recent GHJ acquisition and Nevis Environmental assets acquisition, our expansion into Moray will allow us to better serve existing and new clients in key Mabbett sectors

“Our presence on Speyside also better positions us to service our growing roster of clients in the distilling sector, while there are exciting opportunities for us in the region’s space sector too.”

Mabbett managing director Derek McNab said: “I look forward to working alongside Kenny, Jonathon Brown, Darren Graham and their teams to develop our client base and expand at this new regional hub.”

The Horizon Scotland centre is owned by Highlands and Islands Enterprise, and run by Perthshire company Key Facilities Management (KFM).

Willie Park, building and business development manager, KFM, said Mabbett was a welcome addition to the site.

He added: “We very much hope they enjoy the first-class flexible meeting and conferencing spaces within the building and the wider facilities elsewhere on Forres Enterprise Park.

“We look forward to supporting their further growth in the region.”

Mabbett’s energy efficiency work at Edinburgh Zoo started with a successful trial on the award-winning Budongo Trail, one of the world’s most innovative and interactive chimpanzee enclosures.

Mabbett – founded in 1996 – has worked on projects including the design of new headquarters for property developer Upland Developments in Inverness and the development of new energy-efficient heating control systems at Edinburgh Zoo.

Its recent swoop for GHJ came on the back of a year of double-digit growth, with the group recruiting 20 new staff for positions across the UK.

