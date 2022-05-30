Fishers seek greater understanding of wind farm impacts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Fishers seek greater understanding of wind farm impacts

By Keith Findlay
May 30, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: May 30, 2022, 8:53 pm
Fishing and offshore wind - is there room in the seas around Scotland for both?
Shetland fishers have called for a more cautious approach to developing offshore wind farms.

Projects already in the pipeline could wreak havoc with key spawning and nursery grounds for important fish stocks, they warned today.

According to Shetland Fishermen’s Association (SFA), there are major overlaps between proposed areas of offshore wind farm development and sensitive ecosystems for young fish.

This rush towards development means mistakes will be made – with Scotland’s productive and pristine fishing grounds potentially paying the price.”

Daniel Lawson, Shetland Fishermen’s Association.

Haddock is the staple ingredient of Scottish fish suppers.

But only two out of 18 areas earmarked for turbine installation under the Scottish Government’s ScotWind and Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas leasing rounds are outside haddock spawning or nursery grounds, SFA said.

Several wind farm areas will impact the spawning and nursery grounds of Scotland’s most valuable pelagic fish stocks, such as mackerel, herring and blue whiting, the industry body added.

Haddock is Scotland’s best-loved fish.

SFA executive officer Daniel Lawson said: “We appeal to the Scottish Government and offshore developers to undertake a full programme of research to more fully understand the impacts of anchoring offshore wind farms in the middle of fish spawning grounds.

“Ministers must adopt the precautionary principle and apply it.

“While the industry does not contest the concept of more offshore renewables, this rush towards development means mistakes will be made – with Scotland’s productive and pristine fishing grounds potentially paying the price.”

‘Real threat’

Mr Lawson added: “Our government says it wants to support coastal communities, build a world-class fishing nation and protect the health of Scotland’s fish stocks.

“Our community relies on a sustainable fishing industry and encouraging offshore wind farms without a full understanding of their impact is a real threat to the sustainability of those stocks.”

SFA also pointed to research showing a negative impact on shellfish species from offshore turbines and associated cabling.

‘Deformities’

A spokesman for the group added: “Scientists have demonstrated that brown crabs suffer from biological changes and altered migratory habits as a result of electromagnetic fields from underwater power cables, while lobsters risk developing life-limiting deformities.

“In Norway, fishermen who initially supported the development of offshore renewables are now objecting because the impact on fisheries, spawning areas and the marine environment has not been properly established.”

North Sea lobsters waiting to be taken to a restaurant and prepared.

Mr Lawson said: “We must avoid a situation where fishing crews providing low carbon, nutritious and healthy food are threatened with the loss of their legitimate businesses and, ultimately, replaced by higher carbon food producers.

“Fishermen are now questioning whether ministers or marine Scotland even took spawning grounds into account in their rush to auction off vast areas of sea to multinational energy firms.”

Windfarm.

The ScotWind licensing round kick-started a massive investment in wind projects in the North Sea.

But fishers fear they will be pushed out of some of their most prolific areas in the rush to develop offshore wind energy.

It was one of the hot topics at the Scottish Skipper Expo trade show in Aberdeen earlier this month.

Mairi Gougeon at Scottish Skipper Expo in Aberdeen.

Rural affairs cabinet secretary Mairi Gougeon opened the show and was later asked by The Press and Journal if Holyrood was paying attention to fishers’ wind farm concerns.

“We are definitely listening,” Ms Gougeon said, adding she and her officials had held meetings with the industry to try to address some of the challenges in striking a balance between different marine users,.

