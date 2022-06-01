North-east law firm bolsters residential property team with three new partners

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace (RCCW) has made three of its residential property team partners in the business.

Anne Littlejohn, Gavin Cooper and Scott Rennie have all stepped up, taking the north-east law firm’s partner contingent across its five offices to 15.

RCCW also has 119 staff in its branch network.

Managing partner Callum McDonald said: “Anne, Gavin and Scott’s promotions reflect our continued success within the north-east residential property market sector – and our objectives to continue to provide our clients with high quality, sector-leading legal advice.

“Their justly deserved promotions will help us to continue to support our clients across Aberdeen city and shire.”

RCCW said Ms Littlejohn, who joined the firm in 2012 and is based in the firm’s Property Shop at 399 Union Street, Aberdeen, had “extensive” experience in residential conveyancing matters across the north-east.

Also based at the Union Street branch is Mr Cooper, a solicitor with more than 25 years’ residential conveyancing experience in the region.

He joined RCCW in 2013 and is focused on supporting clients across a range of property matters.

Mr Rennie joined the business as an associate in 2019, when RCCW took over Stonehaven firm Connons.

Working from RCCW’s Stonehaven branch, Mr Rennie helps clients buy and sell properties across the Stonehaven and Kincardineshire area.

‘Natural evolution’

Bill Barclay, head of residential property, RCCW, said: “These recent promotions recognise the natural evolution of the careers of talented colleagues who have been instrumental in the growth of our residential property team.”

Mr Barclay added it also reflected a 30% year-on-year increase in property transactions in the region, driven primarily by the demand for out-of-town living and hybrid working, as well as “our overall increase in market share post pandemic”.

RCCW is a full service law firm providing estate agency and financial services across offices in Aberdeen, Banchory, Ellon, Inverurie and Stonehaven.

Historic roots

It was formed in 2004 through the merger of Raeburn Christie and fellow Aberdeen firm Clark & Wallace.

Raeburn Christie grew out of a firm formed initially by AJ Raeburn in Ellon in the late 19th century.

Clark & Wallace was founded in Aberdeen 1932 when Alexander “Dodger” Clark made his assistant James Wallace a partner.