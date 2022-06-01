North-east law firm bolsters residential property team with three new partners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North-east law firm bolsters residential property team with three new partners

By Keith Findlay
June 1, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 1, 2022, 7:57 am
Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace managing partner Callum McDonald, back left, and Bill Barclay, head of residential property, back right, with new partners, l-r, Anne Littlejohn, Gavin Copper, Scott Rennie.
Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace (RCCW) has made three of its residential property team partners in the business.

Anne Littlejohn, Gavin Cooper and Scott Rennie have all stepped up, taking the north-east law firm’s partner contingent across its five offices to 15.

RCCW also has 119 staff in its branch network.

Managing partner Callum McDonald said: “Anne, Gavin and Scott’s promotions reflect our continued success within the north-east residential property market sector – and our objectives to continue to provide our clients with high quality, sector-leading legal advice.

“Their justly deserved promotions will help us to continue to support our clients across Aberdeen city and shire.”

RCCW said Ms Littlejohn, who joined the firm in 2012 and is based in the firm’s Property Shop at 399 Union Street, Aberdeen, had “extensive” experience in residential conveyancing matters across the north-east.

Also based at the Union Street branch is Mr Cooper, a solicitor with more than 25 years’ residential conveyancing experience in the region.

He joined RCCW in 2013 and is focused on supporting clients across a range of property matters.

Mr Rennie joined the business as an associate in 2019, when RCCW took over Stonehaven firm Connons.

Working from RCCW’s Stonehaven branch, Mr Rennie helps clients buy and sell properties across the Stonehaven and Kincardineshire area.

‘Natural evolution’

Bill Barclay, head of residential property, RCCW, said: “These recent promotions recognise the natural evolution of the careers of talented colleagues who have been instrumental in the growth of our residential property team.”

Mr Barclay added it also reflected a 30% year-on-year increase in property transactions in the region, driven primarily by the demand for out-of-town living and hybrid working, as well as “our overall increase in market share post pandemic”.

RCCW is a full service law firm providing estate agency and financial services across offices in Aberdeen, Banchory, Ellon, Inverurie and Stonehaven.

Historic roots

It was formed in 2004 through the merger of Raeburn Christie and fellow Aberdeen firm Clark & Wallace.

Raeburn Christie grew out of a firm formed initially by AJ Raeburn in Ellon in the late 19th century.

Clark & Wallace was founded in Aberdeen 1932 when Alexander “Dodger” Clark made his assistant James Wallace a partner.





