NZTC chief executive Colette Cohen takes on boardroom role at drone firm Flylogix By Keith Findlay May 31, 2022, 6:53 pm 0 Net Zero Technology Centre CEO Colette Cohen, who is also now chairwoman of drone firm Flylogix. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Martin Gilbert: Green revolution just as significant as start of North Sea oil Colette Cohen: We need to ramp up the pace of energy transition activity and change Aberdeen oilfield technology company to create up to 30 jobs on latest investment Martin Gilbert: Technology is the key to a prosperous future and the north-east is playing a leading role