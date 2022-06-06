Aberdeenshire’s Ashtead raises expectations of better profits in maiden results since IPO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeenshire’s Ashtead raises expectations of better profits in maiden results since IPO

By Erikka Askeland
June 6, 2022, 9:04 am Updated: June 6, 2022, 9:11 am
Ashtead directors celebrated the company's flotation on the London Stock Exchange last November.
Ashtead directors celebrated the company's flotation on the London Stock Exchange last November.

Westhill-based Ashtead Technology has lifted its profit expectations for the year as demand  – and prices – of its rental equipment has grown in both the offshore wind and oil and gas sectors.

The firm’s shares were up over 4% higher in early trading is it unveiled a sunny outlook in its maiden full year results since it floated on the London Stock Exchange in November.

The subsea specialist said it was enjoying “strong market growth drivers” across the energy sector which has allowed it to benefit from “positive utilisation and pricing trends”.

Ashtead Technology’s Welaptega chain measurement system.

It said utilisation rates of its equipment in the first four months of 2022 was “strong” and has supported “increased pricing”,

Ashtead said it would contnue to look at opportunituies to buy rival companies as it said it now has the the “largest independent fleet” of rental equipment in the industry.

Number of employees rise

The number of employees also rose from 172 to 204 during the year, the company said.

The Aberdeenshire company operates nine regional hubs across North America, the Middle and Far East.

Chief executive Allan Pirie said both the transition to renewables as well as the need to produce oil and gas to bolster UK energy security would continue to drive the company’s growth.

Ashtead Technology chief executive Allan Pirie. Photo Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

He said: “Oil and gas will also continue to be important constituents in meeting energy demand as the industry continues its transition to cleaner energy production and the need to focus on energy security.

“Significant expenditure will be required to maintain oil and gas production from existing fields, as well as investment in new oil and gas developments and associated infrastructure.

Oil and gas will also continue to be important constituents in meeting energy demand.”

Allan Pirie, chief executive, Ashtead Technoloy

“The fungibility of Ashtead Technology’s equipment and solutions across the offshore wind and oil and gas markets makes for a compelling and robust proposition, enabling the group to capture growth across both these adjacent markets.”

He added the company’s board “expects outturn for the year to be modestly ahead of its previous expectations.”

According to its results, group revenue rose 32% on the prior year to £55.8m.

Revenues from oil and gas customers rose 23% to £37.3m reflecting an “industry-wide recovery” in the wake of the pandemic.

But the company said it enjoyed “strong growth” in its services supporting the offshore renewables industry, with revenues up over 50% at £18.5m.

The sector  now representing 33% of the group’s revenue – Ashtead is targeting revenue from the offshore renewables market of at least 50% in the medium term.

The company said it would continue to  “review M&A opportunities to complement organic growth and consolidate a highly fragmented market”.

Pirie said: “One of the most significant challenges facing our industry is being able to deliver sources of energy in a more sustainable, affordable and responsible way.

“We have made a promising start to 2022 and look forward to an exciting future.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]