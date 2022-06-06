North Sea operator Serica Energy outlines plan to offset new windfall tax By Keith Findlay and Andrew Dykes June 6, 2022, 6:24 pm Updated: June 6, 2022, 6:55 pm 1 Serica Energy CEO Mitch Flegg. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal New report lays bare slow progress on energy sector boardroom equality Gas producer Serica to offset ‘large element’ of windfall tax Aberdeenshire’s Ashtead raises expectations of better profits in maiden results since IPO Plans to turn Aberdeen boutique into ‘leisure learning’ centre, new Berryden supermarket, George Street Santander to become restaurant and hotel taking over Ballater care home as staff digs