Two key appointments at north-east firm Chap Group

North-east construction company Chap Group has beefed up its senior management team with the appointment of two new directors.

Ron Liddell has moved from construction into “civils” after being appointed civil engineering director and Andy McNair has joined the firm as pre-construction director.

Chap, based in Westhill, near Aberdeen, said the two additions to its top team were “another important step forward” for its ambitious growth plans.

And managing director Hugh Craigie described the appointment of Mr Liddell, who joined the firm from Robertson Construction Eastern in 2018, as a “statement of intent”.

Source of pride

Mr Craigie added: “Chap’s origins lie in civil engineering. The company is very proud of its roots and the civil engineering projects completed across the UK during the past 46 years.”

But Chap’s strong record in civils had tended to be overshadowed by the success of the group’s construction arm, he said, adding: “Ron’s appointment is a statement of intent.

“Chap Civils remains an intrinsic and vital part of Chap Group, and we are delighted Ron has accepted the challenge of revitalising and growing this division of the company.”

Chap said its civils division boasted “extensive experience” in the utilities sub-sector and, through the addition of new team members, was in the process of bolstering its skillset in the other civil engineering areas.

Mr Craigie said Mr McNair, a chartered architect, would have an “essential and pivotal” role to play in the group’s “ambitious” growth and development plan.

He added: “The company has invested heavily in the quality of its senior management team and Andy is one of the final pieces of this jigsaw.

“He is well-connected and has already brought several exciting opportunities to the company.

“I look forward to working with Andy and I am excited at the plan Chap is now following.”

Mr McNair will lead Chap’s business development, bid management and pre-construction activities.

His past construction industry experience includes stints at Covell Matthews, Douglas & Stewart and most recently Glenglass.

Founding fathers

Chap is split into three main operating divisions – construction, civil engineering and homes.

The company takes its name from the surname initials of its four founders – Alasdair Craigie (the current MD’s father), Ian Harper, Frank Anderson and Ian Philip – who launched the business in February 1976.

Chap’s last published accounts showed turnover of £29.6 million for the year to September 2020.