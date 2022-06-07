Two key appointments at north-east firm Chap Group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Two key appointments at north-east firm Chap Group

By Keith Findlay
June 7, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 7, 2022, 2:01 pm
From left, Chap Group civil engineering director Ron Liddell, managing director Hugh Craigie and pre-construction director Andy McNair.
From left, Chap Group civil engineering director Ron Liddell, managing director Hugh Craigie and pre-construction director Andy McNair.

North-east construction company Chap Group has beefed up its senior management team with the appointment of two new directors.

Ron Liddell has moved from construction into “civils” after being appointed  civil engineering director and Andy McNair has joined the firm as pre-construction director.

Chap, based in Westhill, near Aberdeen, said the two additions to its top team were “another important step forward” for its ambitious growth plans.

And managing director Hugh Craigie described the appointment of Mr Liddell, who joined the firm from Robertson Construction Eastern in 2018, as a “statement of intent”.

Source of pride

Mr Craigie added: “Chap’s origins lie in civil engineering. The company is very proud of its roots and the civil engineering projects completed across the UK during the past 46 years.”

But Chap’s strong record in civils had tended to be overshadowed by the success of the group’s construction arm, he said, adding: “Ron’s appointment is a statement of intent.

“Chap Civils remains an intrinsic and vital part of Chap Group, and we are delighted Ron has accepted the challenge of revitalising and growing this division of the company.”

Chap said its civils division boasted “extensive experience” in the utilities sub-sector and, through the addition of new team members, was in the process of bolstering its skillset in the other civil engineering areas.

Chap Group managing director Hugh Craigie.

Mr Craigie said Mr McNair, a chartered architect, would have an “essential and pivotal” role to play in the group’s “ambitious” growth and development plan.

He added: “The company has invested heavily in the quality of its senior management team and Andy is one of the final pieces of this jigsaw.

“He is well-connected and has already brought several exciting opportunities to the company.

“I look forward to working with Andy and I am excited at the plan Chap is now following.”

The company has invested heavily in the quality of its senior management team and Andy is one of the final pieces of this jigsaw.”

Hugh Craigie, managing director, Chap Group.

Mr McNair will lead Chap’s business development, bid management and pre-construction activities.

His past construction industry experience includes stints at Covell Matthews, Douglas & Stewart and most recently Glenglass.

Founding fathers

Chap is split into three main operating divisions – construction, civil engineering and homes.

The company takes its name from the surname initials of its four founders – Alasdair Craigie (the current MD’s father), Ian Harper, Frank Anderson and Ian Philip – who launched the business in February 1976.

Chap’s last published accounts showed turnover of £29.6 million for the year to September 2020.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]