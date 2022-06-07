Shetlanders urge minister to ban ‘highly destructive’ fishing method in Scottish waters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shetlanders urge minister to ban ‘highly destructive’ fishing method in Scottish waters

By Keith Findlay
June 7, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 7, 2022, 6:33 pm
Alex Armitage, of Shetland Greens, and Sheila Keith, of Shetland Fishermen's Association, with their joint letter to the cabinet secretary.
Fishers in Shetland have joined forces with the local Green party to demand a ban on gillnetting in Scottish waters.

Shetland Fishermen’s Association (SFA) and Shetland Greens are now urging rural affairs and islands cabinet secretary Mairi Gougeon to put an end to the practice.

They say foreign vessels using gillnets in the seas around Shetland are “highly destructive” for both the local economy and marine ecology.

Gillnetting uses huge monofilament plastic nets that cover vast areas of sea.

They are designed to catch everything swimming in their vicinity, often resulting in the entanglement of sea mammals and birds.

Gillnets are a major hazard for marine mammals.

The nets are generally discarded in the water after use, posing a continued threat both to wildlife and shipping traffic. They are regularly dragged up by local fishing vessels.

According to SFA, visiting vessels are squeezing out Shetland boats and have sometimes used dangerous tactics.

As an example, the industry body cites an incident in 2020 when a Spanish-owned, German-registered gillnetter allegedly tried to run a rope through the propeller of a local white-fish trawler.

It is time to regulate these destructive fishing practices.”

Sheila Keith, executive officer, Shetland Fishermen’s Association.

Gillnetting has been a controversy in Shetland for more than a decade.

SFA and the Greens said their “unlikely alliance” was symbolic of “a deep frustration in the community at the lack of action by the Scottish Government to protect local waters, wildlife and the cornerstone of the island economy”.

Sheila Keith, executive officer, SFA added: “The difficulties in the intensive gillnetting in the waters around Shetland stem from the fact it is a mixed fishery, giving these vessels no way of being selective in the species they catch.

“Criticism over the high bycatch rates and mortality of species such as seals, crabs and seabirds, all evidenced in the catalogue of photographs captured by our members, leads us to question why Marine Scotland is failing to act.”

We cannot allow intensive gillnetting to continue in Scottish waters.”

Alex Armitage, Shetland Greens.

Ms Keith continued: “It is time to regulate these destructive fishing practices, failures around the disposal of waste and discarding of fishing gear before the damage becomes irreversible.”

Shetland Greens councillor Alex Armitage said: “I was elected on a manifesto commitment to sustain our fisheries and marine ecosystems.

“We cannot allow intensive gillnetting to continue in Scottish waters; not only is it decimating our marine environment but gillnet crews are trashing our seas with their used nets and domestic rubbish.

“Greens support responsible, sustainable fishing and I’m happy to be working with the Shetland Fishermen’s Association and all fishers who want to sustain our marine economy and ecology for the future.

Holyrood gives its response

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We take protection of the marine environment seriously and are clear that any form of dumping and other illegal activities is completely unacceptable.

“The regulations covering the disposal of litter and fishing gear at sea are enforced by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).

“Marine Scotland directorate officers proactively report incidents through our intelligence system to the MCA and we periodically remind vessels of their obligations under the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships Regulations.”

The government’s future catching policy consultation, which ended today, sought views on possible solutions to widespread concerns about the use of gillnets by foreign boats.

