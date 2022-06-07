Shetlanders urge minister to ban ‘highly destructive’ fishing method in Scottish waters

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fishers in Shetland have joined forces with the local Green party to demand a ban on gillnetting in Scottish waters.

Shetland Fishermen’s Association (SFA) and Shetland Greens are now urging rural affairs and islands cabinet secretary Mairi Gougeon to put an end to the practice.

They say foreign vessels using gillnets in the seas around Shetland are “highly destructive” for both the local economy and marine ecology.

Gillnetting uses huge monofilament plastic nets that cover vast areas of sea.

They are designed to catch everything swimming in their vicinity, often resulting in the entanglement of sea mammals and birds.

The nets are generally discarded in the water after use, posing a continued threat both to wildlife and shipping traffic. They are regularly dragged up by local fishing vessels.

According to SFA, visiting vessels are squeezing out Shetland boats and have sometimes used dangerous tactics.

As an example, the industry body cites an incident in 2020 when a Spanish-owned, German-registered gillnetter allegedly tried to run a rope through the propeller of a local white-fish trawler.

It is time to regulate these destructive fishing practices.” Sheila Keith, executive officer, Shetland Fishermen’s Association.

Gillnetting has been a controversy in Shetland for more than a decade.

SFA and the Greens said their “unlikely alliance” was symbolic of “a deep frustration in the community at the lack of action by the Scottish Government to protect local waters, wildlife and the cornerstone of the island economy”.

Sheila Keith, executive officer, SFA added: “The difficulties in the intensive gillnetting in the waters around Shetland stem from the fact it is a mixed fishery, giving these vessels no way of being selective in the species they catch.

“Criticism over the high bycatch rates and mortality of species such as seals, crabs and seabirds, all evidenced in the catalogue of photographs captured by our members, leads us to question why Marine Scotland is failing to act.”

We cannot allow intensive gillnetting to continue in Scottish waters.” Alex Armitage, Shetland Greens.

Ms Keith continued: “It is time to regulate these destructive fishing practices, failures around the disposal of waste and discarding of fishing gear before the damage becomes irreversible.”

Shetland Greens councillor Alex Armitage said: “I was elected on a manifesto commitment to sustain our fisheries and marine ecosystems.

“We cannot allow intensive gillnetting to continue in Scottish waters; not only is it decimating our marine environment but gillnet crews are trashing our seas with their used nets and domestic rubbish.

“Greens support responsible, sustainable fishing and I’m happy to be working with the Shetland Fishermen’s Association and all fishers who want to sustain our marine economy and ecology for the future.

Holyrood gives its response

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We take protection of the marine environment seriously and are clear that any form of dumping and other illegal activities is completely unacceptable.

“The regulations covering the disposal of litter and fishing gear at sea are enforced by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).

“Marine Scotland directorate officers proactively report incidents through our intelligence system to the MCA and we periodically remind vessels of their obligations under the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships Regulations.”

The government’s future catching policy consultation, which ended today, sought views on possible solutions to widespread concerns about the use of gillnets by foreign boats.