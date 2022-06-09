Commercial property: Prestigious offices in Aberdeen running out of space

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Commercial property: Prestigious offices in Aberdeen running out of space

By Keith Findlay
June 9, 2022, 6:00 am
Marischal Square in Aberdeen is filling up.
Prime office space across three prestigious office developments in the heart of Aberdeen is fast running out, new figures show.

Two of the buildings – The Capitol and Silver Fin – are both fully let.

The more recent Marischal Square complex on Broad Street is close to being more than 80% filled.

Two-thirds of the total occupational office take-up in Aberdeen during the first quarter of 2022 was for Grade A space – highlighting strong demand despite limited availability.

Rents could start to tick up towards the end of the year and into next.”

Dan Smith, head of Aberdeen office, Savills.

The Grade A take-up across the Granite City totalled 129,000, which was about 45% above the five-year average for the quarter.

Marischal Square, comprising 1MSq and 2MSq, is home to Aberdeen Journals, NHS, KPMG, the North Sea Transition Authority, Spaces, RBS, Tenaris, EY, Chevron North Sea and the North East Scotland Pension Fund.

Deals being worked on for the £107 million development, completed in late 2017, will leave around 34,000sq ft of accommodation still available from a total of 175,000sq ft.

Part of the second level of 1MSq is being split into smaller suites and property agent Savills has reported “good interest levels in these at the moment”.

The Silver Fin building on Union Street.

The Silver Fin building at the west end of Union Street is occupied by Shell, Neo Energy, Kellas Midstream, Prosafe and Barclays.

Meanwhile, The Capitol – next to the Silver Fin – is home to Harbour Energy, PwC, Dentons and Orgega.

About 45,000sq ft will be coming back to the market from Harbour Energy later this year and Savills expects strong interest.

‘Window of opportunity’

Dan Smith, head of office for Savills in Aberdeen, said: “With office lettings picking up in Aberdeen city centre, the evidence suggests a clear flight to quality from occupiers.

“In a post pandemic return to work, employees are demanding more from the offices where they work.

“Businesses are responding to this by providing amenity rich space.

“The very best buildings are nearing full capacity and occupiers with upcoming lease events should consider the window of opportunity that currently exists to acquire good quality offices.”

Dan Smith, of Savills.

Mr Smith added: “With no new development, rents could start to tick up towards the end of the year and into next.

“The improving sentiment in the market should also act as a catalyst for landlords to consider retrofitting secondary office stock so it becomes fit-for-purpose for today’s occupier.”

Total Aberdeen office market supply fell by 7% in Q1 2022 to a total of 2.6 million sq ft, with Grade A availability down by 9% at 785,000sqft.

This is the lowest level of total available supply since 2019 but in line with the five-year average for the market.

The Capitol building on Union Street.

Savills’ figures suggest the prime rent average for Aberdeen remained stagnant in the first quarter of 2022, at £32.50 per sq ft.

Typical rents have fluctuated since 2016, reaching £27.38 per sq ft in 2017 and hitting a low of £21.64 in 2018, but the market overall grew by 3.2% over the period, Savills said.

In Q1 2022, average Grade A rents rose to £23.50 per sq ft, which Savills said suggested there is cause for optimism and potential for further growth during the coming months.

