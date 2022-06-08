Employee ownership is the perfect exit strategy for Aberdeen business duo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Employee ownership is the perfect exit strategy for Aberdeen business duo

By Keith Findlay
June 8, 2022, 11:51 am Updated: June 8, 2022, 12:46 pm
The team at International Doors and Windows, which is now owned by staff after Garry Davidson, far left, and Scott Paterson, second from the right, handed over the business.
Aberdeen firm International Doors and Windows (IDW) has joined the growing band of north-east companies owned by their employees.

IDW, which has been supplying major construction operators throughout Scotland since 2006, is now under the control of staff.

The firm’s two main previous shareholders, Garry Davidson and Scott Paterson, agreed their exit plan should focus on an employee ownership trust (EOT).

Their decision secures the future of the business in the long term and rewards a 12-strong team who, with the support of a large and strong contractor base, have contributed to the company’s growth.

A sale to a trade buyer was the most obvious option and would likely have delivered a more lucrative outcome for us.”

Garry Davidson, former co-owner, International Doors and Windows.

Mr Davidson, 61, said: “This is a great business and I’m delighted with how much we have achieved over the years.

“As Scott and I looked ahead to retirement in the future, we were considering our options.

“A sale to a trade buyer was the most obvious option and would likely have delivered a more lucrative outcome for us.

“But we knew that wasn’t what we wanted. We have an amazing team here and some very sound customer relationships.

“By selling to an EOT we hope this will continue and the company will go on to even greater things under the stewardship of the staff.”

We know the company will be in safe hands for the future.”

Scott Paterson, former co-owner, IDW.

Mr Paterson, 60, added: “Some of our staff have been with us since day one.

“By taking this route, we know the company will be in safe hands for the future. It really is the best outcome for all parties involved.”

Employee ownership expert Carole Leslie, of Ownership Associates, provided specialist advice in the deal.

Ms Leslie said: “Aberdeen is home to a number of successful employee-owned companies – such as Woollard & Henry, Accord Energy, Houlder Marine and several others.

“It has been such a pleasure working with the firm on its transition. It is a great business with a very positive future. This really is good news for the employees and customers.”

‘Perfect succession solution’

Professional service firms Azets and Blackadders also advised on the deal.

Graham Cunning, Azets’ head of corporate finance in Scotland, said: “A sale to an EOT was the perfect succession solution for Garry and Scott.

“Both want to phase their exit from the business, confident the company will continue to grow and flourish.”

Blackadders corporate partner, Peter Duff said: “We are seeing an increasing number of business owners choosing a sale to an EOT as their exit strategy.

“The model certainly ticks a lot of boxes, providing a tax-effective exit for the shareholders, and minimal disruption for employees and customers.”

Operations in Aberdeen and Cumbernauld

IDW is a trade supplier of windows, doors, stairs, and manufactured doorsets.

The company’s headquarters are on Mugiemoss Road and it also has a showroom in Cumbernauld, serving clients in Glasgow, Stirling, Edinburgh and the north of England.

Tags

