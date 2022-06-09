North-east entrepreneur says petrol stations not to blame for the cost of filling up your tank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

North-east entrepreneur says petrol stations not to blame for the cost of filling up your tank

By Keith Findlay
June 9, 2022, 5:00 pm
Alasdair Locke.
Alasdair Locke.

The north-east businessman who leads the board of the UK’s largest network of petrol stations has insisted retailers are not to blame for soaring prices at the pump.

Alasdair Locke – one of Scotland’s wealthiest entrepreneurs – said forecourt operators struggle to make a profit on the petrol and diesel they sell, due to rising wholesale costs.

One of the common complaints that irks the 68-year-old chairman of Hertfordshire-absed Motor Fuel Group (MFG) is that petrol stations did not slash prices immediately after Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a temporary 5p per litre cut to fuel duty in March.

Why are petrol prices spiralling? Alasdair Locke says retailers are not to blame.

MFG – boasting 927 petrol stations from Inverness to the south of Cornwall – did pass on the cut but it was swiftly offset by a further rise in wholesale prices, Mr Locke said.

The company ended up selling fuel it had purchased at pre-Budget duty rates at a price that reflected the cut – meaning it “subsidised” customers for days after the announcement, he added.

Another point that is often misunderstood by consumers is the link between oil prices and the cost of filling up their vehicles, Mr Locke said, adding: “It is the wholesale costs that matter here. We are not buying unrefined crude.”

Factors affecting wholesale prices include higher costs at the refineries as a result of the crisis in Ukraine and the ongoing disruption being caused to global oil supplies, he said.

MFG operates this BP petrol station on North Esplanade West, Aberdeen.

Mr Locke has a minority stake  in MFG, whose petrol stations operate under brands including BP, Shell, Texaco and Jet.

Its north and north-east petrol stations include six sites in Aberdeen, and one each in Ellon, Stonehaven, Inverness and Fort William

MFG passed on the chancellor’s duty cut “because we thought it was the right thing to do”, the firm’s multimillionaire chairman said.

But he added: “We pay the rate when we buy the fuel from the wholesaler. We were selling fuel for days that we paid full cost for, meaning we subsidised customers by around £2m.

“Also, the wholesale cost of diesel increased by 4.14p on the same day the cut in duty was announced.”

Retailers have absorbed some of the steep increases to wholesale prices amid a severe squeeze on profit margins, meaning customers are spared even higher prices, he said.

“We want to keep prices down as much as anybody else,” he added.

Another key factor in the rising pump prices is the weakness of the pound against the dollar.

Sterling has slumped against the US currency, with the pound currently worth just $1.25 – down about 11% from a year ago.

Oil is traded in dollars, so UK wholesalers end up paying more when Britain’s currency falls in value.

Mr Locke said sterling’s current weakness accounted for about 14p per litre of fuel sold.

The UK Government’s total tax take on fuel is now more than it was before the Spring Budget, because higher wholesale prices mean the VAT going to the Treasury has also increased, he said.

If the chancellor really wants to make an impact at the pumps, it would be better to slash VAT on fuel, he added.

Mr Locke, who runs a sheep farm at Dufftown in Moray, was once executive chairman of Aberdeen-based Abbot Group – now drilling giant KCA Deutag.

He collected nearly £120m from a deal to take Abbot Group private.

The sale of Abbot Group in 2007 netted Mr Locke a fortune. It later became KCA Deutag.

In 2017 he boosted his fortune through the £142.5m sale of financial services company Argenta. He owned 45% of the business.

The entrepreneur is one of the co-founders of oil and gas decommissioning firm Well-Safe Solutions.

He teamed up with two fellow energy industry stalwarts – Mark Patterson and Paul Warwick – to launch Aberdeen-based Well-Safe, where Mr Locke is chairman, in 2017.

Mr Locke celebrates an honorary doctorate in business from Robert Gordon University in 2010.

Mr Locke has won a raft of business awards during a career which started in investment banking at Citigroup in 1974, where he specialised in shipping and oil.

Current roles include his chairmanship of London-based commercial property fund manager First Property Group.

He is also a former chairman of London-listed energy firm Hardy, formerly Hardy Oil and Gas.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]