Business Briefs Bulletin: Updates from XpoNorth, Shepherd Chartered Surveyors and MYXD, plus Tourism Business Game Changer graduates celebrate success

Every Friday, The Press and Journal publishes a weekly round-up of some of the many positive business stories from across the north and north-east.

Here are some of this week’s highlights.

Highlands’ XpoNorth welcomes top voices to music industry conference

XpoNorth, the specialist support programme for creative businesses in the Highlands and Islands is to welcome top voices in the industry to its annual conference on June 15 and 16.

Among the line-up of industry speakers is Naomi Pohl, the first woman general-secretary in the 130-year history of the Musicians Union, Joe Gibbs, founder of Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival, and mental health advocates Hannah Brinley, Joe Hastings and Maria Torres.

The theme of supporting musicians’ wellbeing will be explored with the session “Help Musicians: Music Industry and Mental Health”.

Delegates can register to attend for free via www.xponorth.co.uk

Shepherd wins surveyor of the year for fourth year in a row

After being named surveyor of the year at the Scottish Mortgage Awards for each of the past three years, Shepherd Chartered Surveyors has now won the gong for an unprecedented fourth year in succession.

“This recognition is a testament to our hard-working team of surveyors and support staff throughout Scotland,” said Shepherd managing partner Ian Fergusson.

More than 20,000 votes were cast in this year’s Scottish Mortgage Awards, making it the most competitive event to date.

MYXD toasts two years of success and more than 100,000 cocktails delivered

Home delivery cocktail firm MYXD is celebrating two years in business after delivering more than 100,000 cocktails across the country.

The firm, headquartered in Inverness and serving customers across the UK, was founded during 2020’s first lockdown by award-winning mixologist Grant Murray.

MYXD is part of the Cru Holdings stable, which also operates seven bars and restaurants in the Highlands.

Tourism Business Game Changer graduates celebrate success

Fourteen north-east tourism businesses targeting growth have completed an industry development programme, delivered through a partnership of VisitAberdeenshire, Opportunity North East and Scottish Enterprise.

The Tourism Business Game Changer programme has supported a total of 44 businesses across the region since it launched in 2019.

Businesses taking part in the latest cohort were: Anchor Hotel, Johnshaven; Cairngorm Lodges, Aboyne; Castleton Farm Shop, Fordoun; Deveronside Fishings & Lodges, Inverurie; Grampian Transport Museum, Alford; House of Elrick Gin, Newmachar; Inverurie Whisky Shop; Lickleyhead Castle, Insch; Manar House, Inverurie; Newmachar Golf Club; Seafood Bothy, Stonehaven; and Wildflower Eco Lodges, Fraserburgh.

Applications for the next Tourism Business Game Changer programme will open later in 2022.