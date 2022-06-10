Business Briefs Bulletin: Updates from XpoNorth, Shepherd Chartered Surveyors and MYXD, plus Tourism Business Game Changer graduates celebrate success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business Briefs Bulletin: Updates from XpoNorth, Shepherd Chartered Surveyors and MYXD, plus Tourism Business Game Changer graduates celebrate success

By Simon Warburton
June 10, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 10, 2022, 5:05 pm
Every Friday, The Press and Journal publishes a weekly round-up of some of the many positive business stories from across the north and north-east.

Here are some of this week’s highlights.

Highlands’ XpoNorth welcomes top voices to music industry conference

XpoNorth, the specialist support programme for creative businesses in the Highlands and Islands is to welcome top voices in the industry to its annual conference on June 15 and 16.

Among the line-up of industry speakers is Naomi Pohl, the first woman general-secretary in the 130-year history of the Musicians Union, Joe Gibbs, founder of Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival, and mental health advocates Hannah Brinley, Joe Hastings and Maria Torres.

The theme of supporting musicians’ wellbeing will be explored with the session “Help Musicians: Music Industry and Mental Health”.

Naomi Pohl
Naomi Pohl.

Delegates can register to attend for free via www.xponorth.co.uk

Shepherd wins surveyor of the year for fourth year in a row

After being named surveyor of the year at the Scottish Mortgage Awards for each of the past three years, Shepherd Chartered Surveyors has now won the gong for an unprecedented fourth year in succession.

“This recognition is a testament to our hard-working team of surveyors and support staff throughout Scotland,” said Shepherd managing partner Ian Fergusson.

Ian Fergusson
Ian Fergusson.

More than 20,000 votes were cast in this year’s Scottish Mortgage Awards, making it the most competitive event to date.

MYXD toasts two years of success and more than 100,000 cocktails delivered

Home delivery cocktail firm MYXD is celebrating two years in business after delivering more than 100,000 cocktails across the country.

The firm, headquartered in Inverness and serving customers across the UK, was founded during 2020’s first lockdown by award-winning mixologist Grant Murray.

MYXD home cocktail.

MYXD is part of the Cru Holdings stable, which also operates seven bars and restaurants in the Highlands.

Tourism Business Game Changer graduates celebrate success

Fourteen north-east tourism businesses targeting growth have completed an industry development programme, delivered through a partnership of VisitAberdeenshire, Opportunity North East and Scottish Enterprise.

The Tourism Business Game Changer programme has supported a total of 44 businesses across the region since it launched in 2019.

Businesses taking part in the latest cohort were: Anchor Hotel, Johnshaven; Cairngorm Lodges, Aboyne; Castleton Farm Shop, Fordoun; Deveronside Fishings & Lodges, Inverurie; Grampian Transport Museum, Alford; House of Elrick Gin, Newmachar; Inverurie Whisky Shop; Lickleyhead Castle, Insch; Manar House, Inverurie; Newmachar Golf Club; Seafood Bothy, Stonehaven; and Wildflower Eco Lodges, Fraserburgh.

Applications for the next Tourism Business Game Changer programme will open later in 2022.

