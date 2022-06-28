The Big Food Appeal: Can your business help feed families in need this summer holiday?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Big Food Appeal: Can your business help feed families in need this summer holiday?

By Shona Gossip
June 28, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 28, 2022, 2:23 pm
Hauliers like Williamson Foodservice are already helping supply communities in need with food - but what could your business do as part of The Big Food Appeal? Pictured: Gary Williamson, managing director, with dispatch coordinator Andy Mitchell.
Hauliers like Williamson Foodservice are already helping supply communities in need with food - but what could your business do as part of The Big Food Appeal? Pictured: Gary Williamson, managing director, with dispatch coordinator Andy Mitchell. Pic: Sandy McCook/DCT

With just a few weeks until the summer holidays, children across the north and north-east will be looking forward to six weeks of freedom.

But many parents and carers will already be worried about how to feed those hungry mouths as the cost-of-living continues to bite.

Earlier this month, a study for the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed more than 40% of UK households have cut back on their food spend while more than half have slashed their use of energy as they try to make ends meet.

The Press and Journal is working hard to reduce some of that anxiety, by highlighting the help that is available through our Big Food Appeal.

Initially launched as our Christmas campaign for 2021, we teamed up with foodbank charity Cfine and asked readers to donate through JustGiving or to buy items from an Amazon wishlist set up especially.

Your generosity gave Cfine a boost of more than £8,500 and 3,572kg of food – the equivalent of 8,505 meals.

Chef Garry Royan is dedicated to making fresh, healthy meals at Inchgarth Community Centre - even making hundreds of meals before he went for an operation.
Chef Garry Royan is dedicated to making fresh, healthy meals at Inchgarth Community Centre – even making hundreds of meals before he went for an operation. Picture Paul Glendell/DCT

Much more than just food

But we knew that 2022 was going to be a tough year for many, and have continued working to signpost people to the help that is in our communities and celebrate the champions who run charities and foodbanks or bulk cook meals and run day clubs to ensure people are not going hungry.

One of the main focuses of the Big Food Appeal is to end the stigma around food poverty and dispel some of the myths around who can get help from foodbanks.

For example, Moray Food Plus offers much more than just food parcels – it also runs cooking classes and family support sessions.

We’ve also shared stories that we hope shock people into action, like the fact that for many youngsters, their school lunch is the only hot meal of the day or that teachers often buy their own stash of snacks for pupils – and not just in deprived parts of the region.

The P&amp;J partnered with Cfine for Taste of Grampian this month, and ran a food drive for the charity - which supplies food across Grampian and the Highlands.
The P&J partnered with Cfine for Taste of Grampian this month, and ran a food drive for the charity – which supplies food across Grampian and the Highlands. Picture: Kenny Elrick/DCT

How could you help?

Hauliers such as ARR Craib, Williamson FoodService, JBT, Skye Express, MacLean Transport, DR MacLeod all help deliver food to communities on their regular routes on a charitable basis.

Could your own business help to ease the pressure this summer?

If your company is back in the office, could a collection point be set up for people to drop off items to be taken to a foodbank near you?

At Taste of Grampian, the P&J held a food drive – asking everyone who attended the one-day event at Thainstone to bring a tin or jar of food for Cfine. Is this an idea you could adopt for any events you have coming up?

If you’re signed up to Social Good Connect, there could be volunteering opportunities at foodbanks near you that staff might wish to get behind.

We want to hear your stories and celebrate your successes, which in turn may inspire others to also step up and help. Get in touch via livenews@ajl.co.uk

For more information, or to get involved with The Big Food Appeal, click here.

