Ex-ministers sign ‘unprecedented’ political declaration backing oil and gas By Allister Thomas June 13, 2022, 2:58 pm Updated: June 13, 2022, 4:39 pm 0 The five former cabinet ministers: l-r Charles Hendry, Fergus Ewing, Brian Wilson, Amber Rudd and Alistair Carmichael. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal ‘Important day’ on path to net zero as UK’s first ever carbon storage licensing round opens Ryan Crighton: Green freeport would save north-east and accelerate journey to net zero Green freeport could create 30,000 jobs across north-east Power firm windfall tax could ‘jeopardise’ cutting bills and carbon – Energy UK