Like father like daughters: Family’s near 50-year history working at Johnstons of Elgin

By Simon Warburton
June 19, 2022, 6:00 am
Johnstons of Elgin father and daughters ahead of Father's Day.
Mike Mathieson with daughters Carrie, left, and Asia.

Johnstons of Elgin maintenance manager Mike Mathieson has worked at the Moray cashmere firm for 47 years.

His daughters, Carrie and Asia, have been employed by the company for the past 17 and seven years respectively.

Eldest daughter Carrie, 33, is a shift dyer at the Elgin mill, while Asia, 26, works as a human resources advisor.

Johnstons in the family blood

Johnstons clearly runs in the family blood as Mr Mathieson’s mother worked at the mill in the 1960s.

She worked in Johnstons’ twisting department while he was growing up, and one of his earliest memories is “the smell of the mill”.

Twisting is the process of plying the spun yarn after the dyeing, carding and spinning processes. The yarn is twisted in preparation for weaving.

‘I know where my kids are every day’

“Every parent always worries about where their kids are,” Mr Mathieson said, adding: “I know where my kids are every day.

“As a parent you always worry, even though they are in their 20s and 30s.”

Johnstons has a lot of sons and daughters working temporarily at the mill during the summer, while they are home from college or university.

The Mathiesons have no qualms talking about their jobs when they get together at home.

“Work is always a discussion because we come from three different parts (of the business),” Mr Mathieson said, adding: “It is probably boring for our partners and everybody else, but we talk shop a lot.”

Johnstons of Elgin.
Johnstons of Elgin.

One new aspect of working life for most students is the shift system.

If Carrie is on an early rota, Mr Mathieson tries to make sure he’s working at the same time.

“I walk down with her at 5.30am and we have a little blether,” he said, adding. “I am not sure I would like to work in the same office but.. in the same company, I would recommend it.”

Business has ‘gone crazy’

Johnstons is a big employer in Elgin, with more than 700 staff on its payroll.

The business has “gone crazy” since pandemic restrictions relaxed, Mr Mathieson said.

The company has a Modern Apprenticeship programme helping to drive skill development and retention of staff, but recruitment – as for so many firms – remains challenging.

“We have been trying to employ people,” Mr Mathieson said, adding: “I have never seen so many vacancies in my 47 years.”

