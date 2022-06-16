Women in Property Northern Scotland Student Awards winner unveiled

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Property and construction sector employers got to meet some of the most talented built environment undergraduates in the region at the Women in Property (WiP) Northern Scotland Student Awards.

Eight students took part in the competition this year, representing disciplines including engineering, architecture, surveying and planning.

A reception was held at Union Kirk in Aberdeen to celebrate their accomplishments.

Abertay student comes out on top

The top gong went to Lilyana Mladenova, who is studying civil and environmental engineering at Abertay University.

Judges described her as “enthusiastic, personable, very passionate and driven”.

WiP northern Scotland branch chairwoman Leanne Hill said: “With the industry suffering a skills shortage and with increasing demand for sustainable new housing, commercial development and infrastructure, there is stiff competition for new, skilled people to help deliver these projects.

“Our awards programme works with universities across the region, seeking out their brightest and best students.

“Employers then get to meet them at the awards event, when we announce our regional winners. It’s a ‘win win’, both for business and the students.”

Dual purpose

The national WiP student awards programme, sponsored by Amazon, Bouygues, Savills and tp bennett, was established in 2008 to seek out the top built environment students every year, as well as raise awareness of the diverse career opportunities offered by the industry.

Regional finalists, nominated by their universities, must submit a piece of coursework and present before a judging panel in the spring.

Each of the regional winners receives a £500 cash prize, a trophy and the chance to take part in WiP’s mentoring programme.

The final judging panel for 2022 will be held in London on September 20.

Ms Mladenova and 13 other students from around the UK will contest the national student title, with the winner being unveiled at a prestigious dinner at Claridge’s.

Law firm Pinsent Masons sponsored the northern Scotland heat.

Ms Hill said: “We encourage our sponsors and local businesses to get behind the students, with work placements, or simply just keeping in touch, offering advice and guidance as they approach their careers.

“This sort of connection is extremely motivating and confidence-building for the students, and works well for potential employers, who get to know them before possibly offering them a job on graduation.”