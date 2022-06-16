Women in Property Northern Scotland Student Awards winner unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Women in Property Northern Scotland Student Awards winner unveiled

By Keith Findlay
June 16, 2022, 6:00 am
l-r WiP northern Scotland branch chairwoman Leane Hill, student winner Lilyana Mladenova and Harriet Cross, of national awards sponsor Savills.
Property and construction sector employers got to meet some of the most talented built environment undergraduates in the region at the Women in Property (WiP) Northern Scotland Student Awards.

Eight students took part in the competition this year, representing disciplines including engineering, architecture, surveying and planning.

A reception was held at Union Kirk in Aberdeen to celebrate their accomplishments.

Abertay student comes out on top

The top gong went to Lilyana Mladenova, who is studying civil and environmental engineering at Abertay University.

Judges described her as “enthusiastic, personable, very passionate and driven”.

WiP northern Scotland branch chairwoman Leanne Hill said: “With the industry suffering a skills shortage and with increasing demand for sustainable new housing, commercial development and infrastructure, there is stiff competition for new, skilled people to help deliver these projects.

“Our awards programme works with universities across the region, seeking out their brightest and best students.

“Employers then get to meet them at the awards event, when we announce our regional winners. It’s a ‘win win’, both for business and the students.”

Dual purpose

The national WiP student awards programme, sponsored by Amazon, Bouygues, Savills and tp bennett, was established in 2008 to seek out the top built environment students every year, as well as raise awareness of the diverse career opportunities offered by the industry.

Regional finalists, nominated by their universities, must submit a piece of coursework and present before a judging panel in the spring.

Each of the regional winners receives a £500 cash prize, a trophy and the chance to take part in WiP’s mentoring programme.

The final judging panel for 2022 will be held in London on September 20.

Ms Mladenova and 13 other students from around the UK will contest the national student title, with the winner being unveiled at a prestigious dinner at Claridge’s.

The northern Scotland WiP awards reception in Aberdeen.

Law firm Pinsent Masons sponsored the northern Scotland heat.

Ms Hill said: “We encourage our sponsors and local businesses to get behind the students, with work placements, or simply just keeping in touch, offering advice and guidance as they approach their careers.

“This sort of connection is extremely motivating and confidence-building for the students, and works well for potential employers, who get to know them before possibly offering them a job on graduation.”

