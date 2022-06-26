Award caps successful year for Entier after initial Covid impact

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s largest independent contract catering and support services company, Entier, has followed up a more profitable year with a top award.

It was among the winners at this month’s North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards.

Entier, based in Westhill, near Aberdeen, picked up the gong for operational excellence.

It follows a successful time for the firm in its last financial year despite “challenging” market conditions.

The business, whose chief executive is Peter Bruce, achieved pre-tax profits of just under £400,000 in the year to the end of last September – more than £150,000 better than the previous 12 months.

Entier, which was founded in 2008, also managed to increase its worldwide employee numbers in the last financial year by more than 70 to 524.

The company said in its strategic report with the results it had achieved long-term extensions on several significant RSG (remote sites global) contracts, and additional business secured with new and existing clients.

Group turnover slipped by 6% to £45.6 million, with the early part of the financial year significantly impacted by Covid-19 and the second half delivering a strong recovery.

Entier said that, as the country emerged from pandemic restrictions, it was “very encouraging” to see headcount increase by 16%.

It added: “The increase was mainly due to recovery within RSG.”

With Entier winning work with both existing and new clients, it welcomed new employees to the group through Tupe – Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) – regulations.

As Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, employees were also able to return to the firm’s Fresh and Wild Thyme brands.

