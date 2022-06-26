Award caps successful year for Entier after initial Covid impact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Award caps successful year for Entier after initial Covid impact

By Ian Forsyth
June 26, 2022, 6:00 am
Peter Bruce, chief executive of award-winning Entier.
Peter Bruce, chief executive of award-winning Entier.

Scotland’s largest independent contract catering and support services company, Entier, has followed up a more profitable year with a top award.

It was among the winners at this month’s North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards.

Entier, based in Westhill, near Aberdeen, picked up the gong for operational excellence.

It follows a successful time for the firm in its last financial year despite “challenging” market conditions.

The business, whose chief executive is Peter Bruce, achieved pre-tax profits of just under £400,000 in the year to the end of last September – more than £150,000 better than the previous 12 months.

Entier, which was founded in 2008, also managed to increase its worldwide employee numbers in the last financial year by more than 70 to 524.

The company said in its strategic report with the results it had achieved long-term extensions on several significant RSG (remote sites global) contracts, and additional business secured with new and existing clients.

Group turnover slipped by 6% to £45.6 million, with the early part of the financial year significantly impacted by Covid-19 and the second half delivering a strong recovery.

Entier said that, as the country emerged from pandemic restrictions, it was “very encouraging” to see headcount increase by 16%.

It added: “The increase was mainly due to recovery within RSG.”

With Entier winning work with both existing and new clients, it welcomed new employees to the group through Tupe – Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) – regulations.

As Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, employees were also able to return to the firm’s Fresh and Wild Thyme brands.

