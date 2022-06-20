Alistair Phillips-Davies: SSE’s plans for Peterhead can help get us to net-zero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alistair Phillips-Davies: SSE’s plans for Peterhead can help get us to net-zero

By Alistair Phillips-Davies
June 20, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 20, 2022, 11:47 am
Alistair Phillips-Davies paying a visit to SSE facilities in Peterhead.
If the UK is to achieve net-zero ambitions, we’re going to have to go further and faster when investing in our electricity networks and new technologies like carbon capture and storage (CCS).

SSE is unique in that we have a diverse range of energy operations and earlier this month I visited two such vital projects in Peterhead.

The region is just as unique, in that it is a great example of the energy transition in action.

The wild, windy north-east coast is perfectly placed as a hub for transporting huge amounts of clean, green energy from offshore to the rest of UK, whilst also having a long established relationship with the oil and gas industry.

Peterhead power station.

 

My first port of call was the £75 million Peterhead substation project, which is part of a wider programme of work – led by our SSEN Transmission business – to upgrade power handling capacity in the region.

SSE is currently installing two new 400 kilovolt supergrid transformers.

These will help transport the vast quantities of renewable electricity set to come in from offshore wind farms in the North Sea to millions of homes and businesses across the UK.

It is also worth noting that both these units were built by GE in Stafford, supporting UK jobs and the supply chain.

It is vital that regulators help us to get on and deliver the multibillion-pound reinforcements in electricity transmission infrastructure required to upgrade the motorways of the electricity network so critical to maintaining progress towards delivering a pathway to net-zero emissions, and tackling the impacts of climate change.

National Grid will soon be publishing its Holistic Network Design document, which we hope will signal increased ambition to deliver net-zero and, therefore, accelerated investment in our transmission system.

Peterhead substation.

Peterhead is perhaps best known for its venerable power station, which has been critical to UK energy supply for decades.

I spoke to the team leading a new carbon capture project at the site.

SSE has submitted a planning application for this development which will allow it to continue playing a vital role in the transition to net-zero, providing low-carbon flexibility and protecting jobs in the region, giving us backup for when the wind doesn’t blow.

SSE chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies visited Peterhead transmission site and substation.

Immediately following the visit, regulators advertised the first formal round of licensing for seabed sites for storing captured carbon, including off the Aberdeenshire coast.

Peterhead Power Station can become one of the first in the UK to be equipped with carbon capture technology.

We hope to see a plan laid out for developing the transport and storage network in the Scottish Cluster, which Peterhead is looking to plug into.

£25bn investment in low-carbon projects

Last month SSE responded to calls to invest in the UK and Ireland by spending more than we earn.

It means a potential £25 billion investment in the UK and Ireland over the coming decade, delivery of more offshore wind than anyone on the planet and in innovative projects like CCS and hydrogen.

Of course, all of this creates opportunities for people to transition out of high-carbon jobs into low-carbon SSE roles.

Peterhead has been at the heart of the energy sector for decades and, as we have shown, with the right support from government and regulators, it should continue to be so.

Alistair Phillips-Davies is chief executive of energy company SSE.

