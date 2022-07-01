Taste of Grampian hailed a soaraway success after its P&J Live debut

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The official Taste of Grampian tally has yet to be confirmed but at least 5,500 people visited P&J Live in Aberdeen to attend sold-out celebrity demonstrations and tuck into produce from more than 150 exhibitors.

Celebrity chefs James Martin and Si King of The Hairy Bikers wowed audiences at their packed events.

Whenever the famous duo went off to visit stalls they were surrounded by festivalgoers keen to get a selfie.

Many of the vendors sold out early, with others experiencing queues most of the day.

From street food to producers’ samples, not to mention a variety of crafters, there was plenty on offer. The beer and gin gardens were also busy and the live music acts were well-received.

Six local chefs cooked up a storm in specially made kitchens, while youngsters flocked to the Kids Zone – where face painters, magicians and more kept them entertained.

The event on June 4 was the first Taste of Grampian for three years, and was making its debut at P&J Live following a relocation from the Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie.

It was held in association with economic development partnership Opportunity North East and farmers’ co-operative ANM Group.

Sponsors included Quality Meat Scotland, Aberdeenshire Council, Royal Bank of Scotland, BrewDog, Angels Dare, Orkney Distilling, Lofthus, 1881 Distilling, Jury’s Inn, Laings, Cala, Costco, Donald Russell and Kingfisher Music.

Russell Whyte, director of commercial banking, Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “This year’s Taste of Grampian festival was a huge success and gave visitors a chance to discover the amazing range of food and drink we have on offer here in the north-east.

“From stalls run by nearby gin and whisky distillers right through to performances from local musicians, there was something for all the family to enjoy.”

Mr Whyte added: “Sustainability was a core focus of this year’s event, and we were on site on the day with our very own stand – speaking to both businesses and members of the public about steps they can take to reduce their carbon footprint, and the ways in which Royal Bank of Scotland can help.

“We’ve been a long-term sponsor of Taste of Grampian and are proud to play a part in championing the north-east’s vibrant and exciting food and drink industry.”

