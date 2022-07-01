Taste of Grampian hailed a soaraway success after its P&J Live debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Taste of Grampian hailed a soaraway success after its P&J Live debut

By Keith Findlay and Julia Bryce
July 1, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 1, 2022, 11:59 am
Oyin Adekola shows off her culinary skills.
Oyin Adekola shows off her culinary skills.

The official Taste of Grampian tally has yet to be confirmed but at least 5,500 people visited P&J Live in Aberdeen to attend sold-out celebrity demonstrations and tuck into produce from more than 150 exhibitors.

Celebrity chefs James Martin and Si King of The Hairy Bikers wowed audiences at their packed events.

Whenever the famous duo went off to visit stalls they were surrounded by festivalgoers keen to get a selfie.

Taste of Grampian 2022 at P&J Live.

Many of the vendors sold out early, with others experiencing queues most of the day.

From street food to producers’ samples, not to mention a variety of crafters, there was plenty on offer. The beer and gin gardens were also busy and the live music acts were well-received.

The region’s rich larder was in the spotlight.

Six local chefs cooked up a storm in specially made kitchens, while youngsters flocked to the Kids Zone – where face painters, magicians and more kept them entertained.

The event on June 4 was the first Taste of Grampian for three years, and was making its debut at P&J Live following a relocation from the Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie.

Exhibitor stalls were busy all day.

It was held in association with economic development partnership Opportunity North East and farmers’ co-operative ANM Group.

Sponsors included Quality Meat Scotland, Aberdeenshire Council, Royal Bank of Scotland, BrewDog, Angels Dare, Orkney Distilling, Lofthus, 1881 Distilling, Jury’s Inn, Laings, Cala, Costco, Donald Russell and Kingfisher Music.

The Orkney Distilling stand.

Russell Whyte, director of commercial banking, Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “This year’s Taste of Grampian festival was a huge success and gave visitors a chance to discover the amazing range of food and drink we have on offer here in the north-east.

“From stalls run by nearby gin and whisky distillers right through to performances from local musicians, there was something for all the family to enjoy.”

Amber Varrall, three, getting her face painted.

Mr Whyte added: “Sustainability was a core focus of this year’s event, and we were on site on the day with our very own stand – speaking to both businesses and members of the public about steps they can take to reduce their carbon footprint, and the ways in which Royal Bank of Scotland can help.

“We’ve been a long-term sponsor of Taste of Grampian and are proud to play a part in championing the north-east’s vibrant and exciting food and drink industry.”

