Luxury travel agency opens in Forres

By Simon Warburton
June 20, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 20, 2022, 5:01 pm
Murray Travel
Murray Travel, Forres: l-r executive manager Ross Sharratt, branch manager Aimee Morgan and company director Scott Murray.

A travel agency has opened its third shop in the north.

Murray Travel has unveiled its new premises on High Street, Forres, having recently been named agency of the year at the TTG Luxury Travel Awards.

The move follows the company’s takeover of Alba Travel and Beaver Travel in 2021 which came with a commitment to maintaining a presence in both Forres and Elgin.

The firm’s Elgin branch opened earlier this year.

Forres High Street
Forres High Street. Picture by Gordon Lennox.

“Opening our new boutique in Forres is the realisation of a year’s worth of hard work and determination to provide the people of Forres with quality travel services,” said director Scott Murray.

“When we took on Alba Travel and Beaver Travel last year we promised to remain engaged with the local community in Forres – and now we have found the perfect premises we’re delighted to be back in action.

‘Returning to work in the town where I grew up’

“For me to be returning to work in the town where I grew up is a great feeling.

“It’s important to us our customers feel at ease when making travel arrangements, so we are pleased they will see many familiar faces when visiting our new boutique.”

Mr Murray added: “Our travel advisors are passionate about finding holidaymakers the trip of a lifetime and can’t wait to start working with people in the area again.”

Murray Travel’s Forres team will work in store and remotely.

Shops in Inverness, Elgin and Forres

Murray Travel was established in 2014 by Mr Murray and his wife, Sarah.

They added to their portfolio in 2021, with the takeover of Alba Travel and Beaver Travel.

Mr and Mrs Murray also co-founded Wanderluxe, a homeworking agency based in the English town of Sawbridgeworth, while Mr Murray is a director in hospitality group Cru Holdings.

Murray Travel is a member of the Association of British Travel Agents, Association of Independent Tour Operators and Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association.

