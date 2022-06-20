Half of tourism companies say bookings down but Aberdeen hotel chief finds reasons to be optimistic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Half of tourism companies say bookings down but Aberdeen hotel chief finds reasons to be optimistic

By Kelly Wilson
June 20, 2022, 9:00 pm
Stephen Gow, general manager at The Chester Hotel in Aberdeen.
Half of Scottish tourism businesses say they have fewer bookings this summer, compared with 2019, a survey has found.

The Scottish Tourism Alliance (STA) questionnaire also found nearly 40% of firms reported spending was down, compared with last year.

Businesses believe the drop-off is due to the UK cost-of-living crisis, the appeal of outbound international travel, Scotland’s inability to compete internationally on value for money and people taking late decisions on holidays.

Increased positivity in sector

But Stephen Gow, general manager of The Chester Hotel in Aberdeen believes there are reasons for hospitality businesses to be positive, despite facing challenges.

Mr Gow added: “There are undoubtedly challenges facing all hospitality businesses.

“Increased costs and staffing issues continue, along with ongoing supply chain issues.

“But it’s important that we focus on what we have and what we can build on.

“Businesses with a breadth of service offerings will weather these obstacles more easily than those which have one stream of revenue only.”

Looking towards international bookings

More than 700 tourism businesses across Scotland took part in the survey, which ran from May 17 to June 8.

Some 60% of hotels, 43% of visitor attractions and 45% of bars, pubs, restaurants, cafes and takeaways said they were unable to trade effectively with their current level of staff.

A total of 55% of businesses reported heir international bookings for June-August were lower, compared with May 2019.

Mr Gow said: “We’re seeing buoyant business in many areas of our hotel at the moment.

“Our work to attract international golfers over the last three or four years is paying off, and we’re seeing groups of high spending golfers staying while they play the area’s many excellent courses.

“The return to events is also welcome for us.

“We had 300 guests last Friday at the Killer Heels and Cocktails event and almost 250 earlier that week for the food and drink awards.”

He added: “There’s no sign of these events tailing off, nor of people spending less when they are there.

“Businesses showed much innovation in 2020 and 21.

“Hospitality needs to keep an eye on trends and what their customers want, adapting their product to fit and investing where they can.”

Recovery on the way

STA chief executive Marc Crothall said: “The results of what has been one of our most robust surveys to date in terms of number of respondents and depth of data confirms very much what businesses have been telling us for many weeks now; recovery is happening, albeit at a much slower pace than anticipated and certainly not across all tourism sectors.

Tourism industry
Marc Crothall, chief executive of the STA.

“The cost-of-living crisis is hitting Scotland’s tourism sector very hard on many levels.

“People are hesitant about committing to booking a break due to household financial challenges and uncertainty, consumer spend is down and with the rise of energy prices and supplier costs, many businesses are finding the level of recovery is almost static.

“This impacts the ability for our tourism industry to remain competitive globally; we struggle to compete on price and we’re unable to retain and attract the quality of staff required to deliver the level of service demanded by today’s consumers.”

He continued: “The majority of our businesses cannot move beyond running to stand still, despite the fact that we’re now almost into the main tourist season.

“The transport disruption and planned rail strikes only make the challenge that much harder.

“The market is still fragile and businesses are finding it increasingly hard to trade their way into a place of sustainable recovery.”

‘Cost of living a concern’

VisitScotland chief executive Malcolm Roughead said: “The survey underlines some of the challenges facing the tourism and events industry.

“We know the move towards recovery is not consistent and businesses are experiencing a shortage of workers, while the cost of living is also a concern.

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland.

“There are, however, some encouraging signs with the return of international visitors and consumer research which shows more UK residents expect to take an overnight domestic trip between June and September than in 2021.”

